Cloud Data Lake vs. Data Warehouse vs. Data Mart

While all three types of cloud data repositories hold data, there are very distinct differences between them. For instance, a data warehouse and a data lake are both large aggregations of data, but a data lake is typically more cost-effective to implement and maintain because it is largely unstructured.

Data lake architecture has evolved over the past few years to support larger volumes of data and cloud-based computing. Large amounts of data are received from a number of data sources to a central location.

A data warehouse could be structured in one of three ways:

As a managed service offered by cloud providers. As a software solution that provides in-house control and strict security protocols, which can be helpful when dealing with regulation compliance. As an appliance, which is usually a plug-and-play bundled software and hardware solution.

Data within a data warehouse can be more easily utilized for various purposes than data within a data lake. The reason is because a data warehouse is structured and can be more easily mined or analyzed.

A data mart, on the other hand, contains a smaller amount of data as compared to both a data lake and a data warehouse, and the data is categorized for a specific use or by a specific demographic or business unit. A data mart can exist in many different formats (star, snowflake or vault) defined by the logical structure of the data, with a vault structure being more agile, flexible and scalable than the other formats.

There are three types of data marts:

A dependent data mart, which consists of enterprise data warehouse partitions. It is a subset of primary data in a warehouse. An independent data mart, which is a standalone system, siloed to a specific part of the business. A hybrid data mart, which consists of data from a warehouse and independent sources. This type typically provides faster data access and a user-friendly interface.

The type of data repository you choose, and the structure of it, is highly dependent on the needs and demands of your business. If it makes sense for your business, take advantage of the benefit of hybrid cloud-based storage for flexibility, scalability and a broader, informed approach to problem-solving and decision-making.