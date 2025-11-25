What is unstructured data processing?

Enterprise data flows from every corner of operations, from emails and documents to customer interactions and connected devices. Unstructured data makes up the vast majority (90%) of this enterprise-generated information, growing faster than any other type of data.1 That means every click, image and message expands the pool of information and, by extension, the potential for actionable insight.

Organizations that process unstructured data go beyond surface-level reporting. By analyzing data from digital documents or Internet of Things (IoT) devices, they can identify more trends, assess previously hidden risks and analyze customer behavior with richer context. These insights inform decision-making, whether in healthcare diagnostics or industrial automation, and provide the foundation for technologies like ML, NLP and generative AI.

Unstructured data also plays a pivotal role in enabling large language models (LLMs), the first AI systems capable of handling human language at scale. These models only perform well when organizations can prepare, store and serve high-quality unstructured inputs. With that foundation in place, LLMs can model statistical patterns across massive volumes of data, allowing enterprises to summarize text documents, classify customer feedback or analyze social media posts with far greater efficiency than rule-based systems.

The relationship is cyclical: AI systems trained on unstructured data produce outputs that help enrich and organize that specific data. Those enriched datasets then inform the next generation of models, creating a continuous loop of refinement.

But insight requires infrastructure. The speed and variability of unstructured information demand architectures that are both scalable and adaptive. When advanced data management practices like metadata management are paired with modern analytics tools, organizations can turn the noise of unstructured data into nuance.