What is data classification?

Every enterprise manages an expanding universe of information, quite literally. Today’s organizations generate roughly 402 million terabytes of data each day. By 2028, the global datasphere is expected to reach nearly 394 zettabytes—roughly one byte for every few stars in the observable universe.

Each new dataset adds weight to that environment, whether it’s press releases, medical records, financial statements or intellectual property. Some of this data is meant to move freely; much of it isn’t.

Without a structure to distinguish what’s public from what’s sensitive or confidential, data movement processes can slow the organization down, creating unseen risks between systems.

Data classification provides clarity among that complexity. It helps organizations understand their information landscape and apply the right security controls and governance policies.

This level of insight can lead to faster access to critical data, fewer compliance gaps and more confident decision-making. In regulated industries like healthcare and finance, that precision can also translate into faster audits and fewer data privacy violations.

But understanding is only half the challenge. Organizations also need structure: a way to translate awareness into defined levels of protection. Data classification frameworks provide an architecture, giving every piece of information a clear place in the hierarchy.