What is data accuracy?

Data accuracy refers to how closely a piece of data reflects its true, real-world value. Accurate data is correct, precise and free of errors.



Data accuracy is a core dimension of data quality—alongside data completeness, consistency, timeliness, uniqueness, validity and other metrics. As such, achieving data accuracy is a significant aspect of data quality management, a collection of practices to optimize an organization’s data across all quality dimensions.

Maintaining data accuracy involves identifying and correcting errors, enforcing data validation rules and implementing strong data governance. Clear policies, standards and procedures for data collection, ownership, storage, processing and usage all contribute to maintaining high data accuracy.

When data is accurate, it provides a reliable foundation for data-driven decision-making—whether powering machine learning models or guiding marketing campaigns. Conversely, inaccurate data can lead to poor business decisions, reduced customer satisfaction, operational inefficiencies and financial losses.