What is data redundancy?
Tags
Artificial Intelligence Asset management Storage
20 November 2024
Authors
Tom Krantz Writer
Alexandra Jonker Editorial Content Lead
What is data redundancy?

Data redundancy occurs when multiple copies of the same data are stored across different locations, formats or systems.

While unintentional data redundancy can lead to inefficiencies, such as increased storage costs and data inconsistency, intentional data redundancy is a core component of effective data management. It is particularly valuable today as organizations manage large data sets and increasing volumes of data. Redundant copies of data are often central to database design and schema, helping ensure high availabilitydata integrity and consistency.

Intentional data redundancy also plays a critical role in disaster recovery. For example, in 2024, data breaches cost companies an average of USD 4.88 million. Redundant data copies are crucial in data corruption or hardware failure scenarios, as they offer a reliable backup. However, while data redundancy and data recovery both focus on preventing data loss, redundancy prioritizes data availability and continuity, while recovery focuses on restoration.

3D design of balls rolling on a track
The latest AI News + Insights   Expertly curated insights and news on AI, cloud and more in the weekly Think Newsletter. 
Subscribe today
Intentional vs. unintentional data redundancy

In database management, there are 2 types of data redundancy: intentional and unintentional:

Intentional

Organizations deliberately implement data redundancy to improve system availability and protect against data loss. By helping ensure that systems continue to function even in the event of hardware failures, intentional data redundancy enhances data consistency and meets high-availability requirements. These advantages make it especially valuable in relational database management systems (DBMS) and data warehouses.

Unintentional

Unintentional data redundancy arises when systems inadvertently create duplicate data, which leads to inefficiencies. For example, redundant copies of data can increase storage costs, cause discrepancies in data analysis and degrade performance due to the time-consuming process of maintaining unnecessary copies of data.

AI Academy
Is data management the secret to generative AI?

Explore why high-quality data is essential for the successful use of generative AI.
Go to episode
Benefits of intentional data redundancy

Intentional data redundancy offers several key benefits that can improve data qualitysecurity and availability:

  • Data integrity: Redundant copies of data help systems recover from errors, hardware failures or discrepancies. If a piece of data becomes corrupted, systems can quickly access a clean, uncorrupted version from another copy, improving data access and uptime.

  • Data consistency: Synchronized copies of critical data help maintain updates across all copies of data, preventing data inconsistency. This is especially important in environments that require high levels of data consistency, such as cloud storage or enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. 

  • Data security: Redundant copies of data safeguard against data corruption, loss or breaches. Storing data across different locations or storage systems helps ensure that if one system is compromised, the data is still accessible from another secure source.

  • Operational efficiency: Intentional data redundancy improves operational efficiency by reducing downtime. With redundant copies of data in place, businesses can maintain data access and productivity, even when hardware failures or disruptions occur.

 

Tools and techniques for intentional data redundancy

To implement intentional data redundancy effectively, organizations use several tools and techniques, such as data replication, RAID configurations and distributed file systems:

RAID configurations

Redundant array of independent disks (RAID) combines multiple hard disk drives into a single unit. This data storage technology improves data redundancy and fault tolerance, which is a system’s ability to continue functioning even during component failures. 

RAID 1, for instance, mirrors data between 2 drives, helping ensure that if one drive fails, the data remains available. RAID configurations balance performance, storage capacity and parity, making them ideal for environments with large data sets.

Distributed file systems

Distributed file systems (DFS) store data across multiple machines or nodes, automatically replicating data to help ensure redundancy and high availability. This fault-tolerant architecture means that if one node or disk fails, data can still be accessed from other nodes, helping ensure that data access remains uninterrupted.

Data replication

Data replication involves creating copies of data across different locations to help ensure data availability. It can be real-time (synchronous) or delayed (asynchronous). Data replication is crucial for providing continuous access to data, particularly in disaster recovery scenarios.

Risks of unintentional data redundancy

Unintentional data redundancy poses several risks that can impact data quality, performance and security, such as:

  • Increased storage costs: Storing redundant copies of data across multiple systems or locations increases storage space requirements. This drives up storage costs, especially in cloud environments where pricing is often based on the volume of data storage used. 

  • Data inconsistency: When data updates or deletions are not properly synchronized, inconsistencies can occur. These discrepancies can cause errors in information retrieval and data analysis, undermining the integrity of the system and leading to incorrect reporting or decision-making.

  • Data corruption and loss: Redundant copies of data, if not properly managed, can increase the risk of data corruption. For instance, if corruption is not detected and is replicated across all copies of data, it affects the entire data set. Inadequate replication or backup processes can also leave critical data vulnerable to loss.

  • Performance degradation: While replication can help ensure data consistency, it can also introduce latency when updates are made across multiple copies. This can slow down data retrieval, particularly in systems handling large data sets or high transaction volumes.

  • Security and compliance risks: Redundant data increases the number of potential vulnerabilities, making systems more susceptible to cyberattacks. Multiple copies of data can also violate data minimization principles in regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).
Mitigation tactics for unintentional data redundancy

To address unintentional data redundancy, organizations can employ various mitigation strategies, including:

Database normalization

Database normalization organizes data into separate, related fields to eliminate duplicate data and reduce redundancy. This process helps ensure that each piece of data is only stored once, improving data integrity and consistency. It follows a series of rules, often categorized as first, second, third and fourth normal forms.

Data deduplication

Data deduplication identifies and removes duplicate data across systems, storing only a single instance of each data entry. This is commonly used in data centers and cloud storage environments to optimize storage space and reduce redundancy issues.

Data compression

Data compression reduces the size of data sets by eliminating repetitive elements. This technique is widely used in backup systems, network transmission and cloud storage to optimize storage space and improve data retrieval efficiency. 

Master data management

Master data management (MDM) consolidates essential business data into a single source, improving data consistency across systems. It creates a master record for key data entries such as customers, products and employees, which eliminates duplicate data and reduces redundancy.

Data linking

Data linking uses foreign keys in database management systems (DBMS) to create relationships between data fields, reducing redundancy. For example, customer data can be stored in a "customer" table, with orders linked to the customer through the customer ID to help ensure that the data is accurate and consistent.

Data redundancy vs. data recovery

While data redundancy and data recovery both address data loss, they serve different purposes. Data redundancy is often used as a proactive strategy. It helps ensure high availability and minimizes downtime by storing redundant copies of data across multiple locations.

However, data recovery is a reactive process. It restores data after incidents such as data corruption, accidental deletion or cyberattacks. There are several data recovery methods used to retrieve lost data and restore systems to a previous state, including:

  • Data backups: Regular backups store copies of data separately from the primary system, typically in external storage or cloud environments. These backups are essential for disaster recovery, helping ensure data restoration if there is failure or corruption.

  • Snapshots: Snapshots create point-in-time copies of data, capturing the exact state of data at the moment they are taken. This technique facilitates fast data retrieval in virtualized environments and aids in disaster recovery without needing full backups.

  • Continuous data protection: Continuous data protection (CDP) systems track changes in data at the block level, helping to ensure that only modified data blocks are updated. CDP systems operate in real time to preserve the most recent data and include deduplication features to reduce unnecessary copies of data, optimizing storage space.
Data management for AI and analytics

Explore the value of data architectures and learn how IBM’s database portfolio can help simplify data for all your applications, analytics and AI workflows.
Resources
Managing data for AI and analytics at scale

Learn how an open data lakehouse approach can provide trustworthy data and faster analytics and AI projects execution.

 The data differentiator

Explore the data leader's guide to building a data-driven organization and driving business advantage.

 Increase AI adoption with AI-ready data

Discover why AI-powered data intelligence and data integration are critical to drive structured and unstructured data preparedness and accelerate AI outcomes.

 Gartner® Predicts 2024: How AI will impact analytics users

Gain unique insights into the evolving landscape of ABI solutions, highlighting key findings, assumptions and recommendations for data and analytics leaders.

 The hybrid, open data lakehouse for AI

Simplify data access and automate data governance. Discover the power of integrating a data lakehouse strategy into your data architecture, including cost-optimizing your workloads and scaling AI and analytics, with all your data, anywhere.

 IBM Research data management publications

Explore how IBM Research is regularly integrated into new features for IBM Cloud Pak for Data.
Related solutions Data management software and solutions

Design a data strategy that eliminates data silos, reduces complexity and improves data quality for exceptional customer and employee experiences.

 Explore data management solutions IBM watsonx.data

Watsonx.data enables you to scale analytics and AI with all your data, wherever it resides, through an open, hybrid and governed data store.

 Discover watsonx.data Data and analytics consulting services

Unlock the value of enterprise data with IBM Consulting, building an insight-driven organization that delivers business advantage.

 Discover analytics services
Take the next step

Design a data strategy that eliminates data silos, reduces complexity and improves data quality for exceptional customer and employee experiences.

 Explore data management solutions Discover watsonx.data