What is data redundancy?

Data redundancy occurs when multiple copies of the same data are stored across different locations, formats or systems.
While unintentional data redundancy can lead to inefficiencies, such as increased storage costs and data inconsistency, intentional data redundancy is a core component of effective data management. It is particularly valuable today as organizations manage large data sets and increasing volumes of data. Redundant copies of data are often central to database design and schema, helping ensure high availability, data integrity and consistency.
Intentional data redundancy also plays a critical role in disaster recovery. For example, in 2024, data breaches cost companies an average of USD 4.88 million. Redundant data copies are crucial in data corruption or hardware failure scenarios, as they offer a reliable backup. However, while data redundancy and data recovery both focus on preventing data loss, redundancy prioritizes data availability and continuity, while recovery focuses on restoration.
In database management, there are 2 types of data redundancy: intentional and unintentional:
Organizations deliberately implement data redundancy to improve system availability and protect against data loss. By helping ensure that systems continue to function even in the event of hardware failures, intentional data redundancy enhances data consistency and meets high-availability requirements. These advantages make it especially valuable in relational database management systems (DBMS) and data warehouses.
Unintentional data redundancy arises when systems inadvertently create duplicate data, which leads to inefficiencies. For example, redundant copies of data can increase storage costs, cause discrepancies in data analysis and degrade performance due to the time-consuming process of maintaining unnecessary copies of data.
Intentional data redundancy offers several key benefits that can improve data quality, security and availability:
To implement intentional data redundancy effectively, organizations use several tools and techniques, such as data replication, RAID configurations and distributed file systems:
Redundant array of independent disks (RAID) combines multiple hard disk drives into a single unit. This data storage technology improves data redundancy and fault tolerance, which is a system’s ability to continue functioning even during component failures.
RAID 1, for instance, mirrors data between 2 drives, helping ensure that if one drive fails, the data remains available. RAID configurations balance performance, storage capacity and parity, making them ideal for environments with large data sets.
Distributed file systems (DFS) store data across multiple machines or nodes, automatically replicating data to help ensure redundancy and high availability. This fault-tolerant architecture means that if one node or disk fails, data can still be accessed from other nodes, helping ensure that data access remains uninterrupted.
Data replication involves creating copies of data across different locations to help ensure data availability. It can be real-time (synchronous) or delayed (asynchronous). Data replication is crucial for providing continuous access to data, particularly in disaster recovery scenarios.
Unintentional data redundancy poses several risks that can impact data quality, performance and security, such as:
To address unintentional data redundancy, organizations can employ various mitigation strategies, including:
Database normalization organizes data into separate, related fields to eliminate duplicate data and reduce redundancy. This process helps ensure that each piece of data is only stored once, improving data integrity and consistency. It follows a series of rules, often categorized as first, second, third and fourth normal forms.
Data deduplication identifies and removes duplicate data across systems, storing only a single instance of each data entry. This is commonly used in data centers and cloud storage environments to optimize storage space and reduce redundancy issues.
Data compression reduces the size of data sets by eliminating repetitive elements. This technique is widely used in backup systems, network transmission and cloud storage to optimize storage space and improve data retrieval efficiency.
Master data management (MDM) consolidates essential business data into a single source, improving data consistency across systems. It creates a master record for key data entries such as customers, products and employees, which eliminates duplicate data and reduces redundancy.
Data linking uses foreign keys in database management systems (DBMS) to create relationships between data fields, reducing redundancy. For example, customer data can be stored in a "customer" table, with orders linked to the customer through the customer ID to help ensure that the data is accurate and consistent.
While data redundancy and data recovery both address data loss, they serve different purposes. Data redundancy is often used as a proactive strategy. It helps ensure high availability and minimizes downtime by storing redundant copies of data across multiple locations.
However, data recovery is a reactive process. It restores data after incidents such as data corruption, accidental deletion or cyberattacks. There are several data recovery methods used to retrieve lost data and restore systems to a previous state, including:
Learn how an open data lakehouse approach can provide trustworthy data and faster analytics and AI projects execution.
Explore the data leader's guide to building a data-driven organization and driving business advantage.
Discover why AI-powered data intelligence and data integration are critical to drive structured and unstructured data preparedness and accelerate AI outcomes.
Gain unique insights into the evolving landscape of ABI solutions, highlighting key findings, assumptions and recommendations for data and analytics leaders.
Simplify data access and automate data governance. Discover the power of integrating a data lakehouse strategy into your data architecture, including cost-optimizing your workloads and scaling AI and analytics, with all your data, anywhere.
Explore how IBM Research is regularly integrated into new features for IBM Cloud Pak for Data.
Design a data strategy that eliminates data silos, reduces complexity and improves data quality for exceptional customer and employee experiences.
Watsonx.data enables you to scale analytics and AI with all your data, wherever it resides, through an open, hybrid and governed data store.
Unlock the value of enterprise data with IBM Consulting, building an insight-driven organization that delivers business advantage.