What is data redundancy?

While unintentional data redundancy can lead to inefficiencies, such as increased storage costs and data inconsistency, intentional data redundancy is a core component of effective data management. It is particularly valuable today as organizations manage large data sets and increasing volumes of data. Redundant copies of data are often central to database design and schema, helping ensure high availability, data integrity and consistency.

Intentional data redundancy also plays a critical role in disaster recovery. For example, in 2024, data breaches cost companies an average of USD 4.88 million. Redundant data copies are crucial in data corruption or hardware failure scenarios, as they offer a reliable backup. However, while data redundancy and data recovery both focus on preventing data loss, redundancy prioritizes data availability and continuity, while recovery focuses on restoration.