What is data integrity?

Data integrity is similar to quality control in traditional product-oriented businesses and ensures the raw material is correct, secure and appropriate for its intended use.

Reliance on good data in business analytics, customer interactions and compliance highlights the importance of data integrity throughout the organization. The adage "garbage in, garbage out" is highly relevant when using data to inform sound business decisions, treat customers fairly and correctly and facilitate accurate businesses reports that comply with industry regulations. Bad data, once operationalized, leads to undesirable outcomes.

Organizations need to keep data complete, accurate, consistent and secure throughout its lifecycle. Data integrity helps promote this completeness by keeping all data elements intact, without alteration, truncation or loss and by preventing changes that could distort analysis and jeopardize consistent testing conditions. Without data integrity processes, organizations would be unable to verify that future data matches past data, regardless of access patterns. Additionally, data integrity serves to strengthen data security by controlling access and protecting against unauthorized exploitation through authentication, authorization, encryption and comprehensive data protection strategies, including backups and access logging.

Beyond decision-making, data integrity is crucial for protecting the personal and sensitive information of data subjects. Mistakes in handling customer data, whether through human error or cyber-attacks, can lead to breaches of privacy and trust, misrepresentation of individuals and potentially severe reputational damage. This is equally true for less sensitive first-party data, where inaccuracies can skew the company's understanding and treatment of its users, affecting their inclusion in trends and interactions with the brand. Maintaining data integrity, therefore, is not merely a compliance or operational issue but a strategic imperative that impacts every facet of an organization's relationship with its customers and its position in the market.