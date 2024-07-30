What is high availability?

Highly available systems must be able to withstand outages, including scheduled downtime and site-wide disasters. Typically, HA systems meet two characteristics:

They must be available for use close to 100% of the time.

They must be able to meet a certain set of predetermined user expectations.

With the growth of digital transformation initiatives and the subsequent move of many services to the cloud, high availability solutions are now offered by many tech and software as a service (SaaS) companies, including Microsoft, Amazon (AWS), IBM®, Red Hat® and more.

High availability of IT systems is particularly important in industries where critical applications rely on having little or no system downtime. For example, in hospitals and data centers, users depend on high availability solutions to perform many routine, daily functions. If users can’t access a system for any reason, it is deemed ‘unavailable.’ The period of time that a system is unavailable to users is known as downtime.