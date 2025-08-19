What is data acquisition?

Data acquisition is the process of obtaining data from various sources using different methods. It represents a crucial step in the data ingestion pipeline, followed by data validation, transformation and loading.



Modern business fundamentals—such as data-driven decision-making, data analysis and artificial intelligence (AI)—all depend on the availability of large amounts of quality data. Data acquisition retrieves the data that makes these informed decisions and technologies possible. While the concept may seem straightforward, acquiring data can be complex, especially in the era of big data.

Today’s datasets are massive and intricate. They can span terabytes or petabytes, come in structured or unstructured formats and live across diverse sources. These complexities introduce challenges around managing data volumes, governance and security throughout the acquisition process.

However, when done effectively, the data acquisition process can be a pipeline of high-quality fuel for strategic initiatives. In fact, a study by Harvard Business Review found that organizations successfully leveraging big data and AI outperformed their peers in key business metrics, including operational efficiency, revenue growth and customer experience.1