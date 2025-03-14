What is biometric authentication?

Inherence factors, also called physical factors, are physical traits unique to a person, such as the pattern of blood vessels in their retina.

Biometric authentication systems use physical identifiers that are measurable, distinct and highly unlikely to change. Common physical biometric authentication methods include facial recognition and fingerprint scans. Characteristics such as weight and hair color can change, making them inappropriate for authentication.

New options for unique inherence factors are continually being investigated, such as thermal imaging of feet and lip shape.1

While most inherence factors remain consistent, difficulties might arise if an injury alters a person’s characteristics, such as changing their fingerprints or facial features.

Another potential difficulty with inherence factors is that, if an attacker steals a physical authentication factor (such as pilfering fingerprint scans from a database), it cannot be changed. People can change their passwords, but they can't change their fingerprints.

In addition, there are potential privacy concerns around how organizations use people's biometric data after collecting it.

Inherence factors currently in use or under evaluation include: