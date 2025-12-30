What is adaptive MFA?

By now, most of us have used multifactor authentication (MFA) at one point or another. MFA adds extra security requirements to your accounts by requiring you to prove your identity by using additional authentication methods. Like single sign-on (SSO) and two-factor authentication (2FA), MFA falls under the authentication pillar of identity and access management (IAM). Instead of the traditional method of just relying on a password, you’ll typically need two or more factors to log in. These factors fall into three main categories:

Something you know, such as a password or the answer to a security question.



Something you have, such as a smartphone, a security token or even a physical key (think a Yubi key on a USB drive).



Something you are — specifically, biometric data from a fingerprint or facial scan.

For example, you might be asked to enter your password (knowledge), then an SMS code is sent to your phone (something you have), or to scan your fingerprint (something you are). By combining these factors, MFA makes it much harder for unauthorized users to access your accounts, even if your password has become compromised. Now combine this approach with a system that applies additional security measures only when it senses a greater security risk, and you have the essence of adaptive MFA.

Think of adaptive MFA as a supercharged step-up from traditional MFA. Invented by Abhijit Kumar Nag and Dipankar Dasgupta, this protective measure takes traditional MFA one step further. It uses contextual information from the user’s daily patterns to evaluate the risk level associated with a specific login attempt. If the risk level for a specific user login attempt is above a predetermined threshold, it will be seen as a triggering event.

Adaptive MFA allows system administrators to rank triggering criteria based on several factors including user roles and company assets. Take the example that we used earlier, when you log in to a company dashboard from a café. If you’ve never been there before, it might be seen as a triggering event. However, if you go there often enough and around the same time, it probably won’t be viewed as a triggering event. Alternatively, if someone attempted to access your company’s dashboard by using your credentials in a country halfway around the world the next day at an odd time, it would almost certainly display warnings. This demonstration shows what adaptive MFA is all about: understanding the patterns of a specific user and applying extra measures only for security when something seems suspicious or out of the norm. In the next section, we will talk about traditional MFA functions and how they differ from adaptive MFA.