What is a digital footprint?

Nearly every online activity leaves a trace. Some traces are obvious, like a public social media post. Others are subtler, like the cookies that websites use to track visitors. Every trace a person or company leaves behind, taken together, forms their digital footprint.

While internet users and organizations both have digital footprints, they differ in meaningful ways. A person's footprint consists of the personal data they directly and indirectly share. It includes online account activity, browsing history and the details that data brokers collect in the background.

An organization's footprint is more complex. It consists of the company's entire online presence, including all its public and private internet-facing assets, content and activity. Official websites, internet-connected devices and confidential databases are all part of a company's footprint. Even employees' actions—for example, sending emails from company accounts—add to an enterprise's footprint.

This article focuses on organizational footprints. Organizational footprints are growing larger and more distributed, fueled by trends like the cloud boom and remote work. This growth comes with risks. Every app, device and user in a digital footprint is a target for cybercriminals. Hackers can break into company networks by exploiting vulnerabilities, hijacking accounts or tricking users. In response, cybersecurity teams are adopting tools that offer greater visibility into and control over the business's footprint.