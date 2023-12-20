What is next-generation antivirus (NGAV)?

Legacy AV solutions use a database of malware signatures and heuristics to detect viruses in endpoint devices such as desktop computers, laptops, tablets and smartphones. These signatures are strings of characters within a file that indicate a virus could be present.

This approach leaves endpoints vulnerable to potential threats that have yet to be identified and catalogued in the signature database. Even with frequent signature updates, a new or unknown malicious file could go undetected.

In contrast, NGAV solutions use behavioral detection to identify the tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) associated with cyberattacks. Machine learning algorithms continually monitor events, processes, files and applications for malicious behavior.

If an unknown vulnerability is targeted for the first time in a zero-day attack, NGAV can detect and block the attempt. NGAV can also prevent fileless attacks such as those that exploit Windows PowerShell and document macros, or phishing emails that persuade users to click on links that execute fileless malware.

As a cloud-based technology, NGAV is also faster, easier and more cost-effective to deploy and manage than their traditional counterparts. With its ability to monitor endpoint activity and provide immediate incident response, it can block many of the attack vectors that hackers use to penetrate systems.