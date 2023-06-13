What is cloud security posture management (CSPM)?

Security

What is CSPM?

Cloud security posture management (CSPM) is cybersecurity technology that automates and unifies the identification and remediation of misconfigurations and security risks across hybrid cloud and multicloud environments and services, including Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

Why CSPM is important

Organizations are increasingly adopting and combining multicloud (services from multiple different cloud service providers) and hybrid cloud (cloud combining public cloud and private cloud infrastructure).

Multicloud and hybrid cloud give organizations of all sizes the flexibility to deploy best-of-breed apps and development tools, rapidly scale operations, and accelerate digital transformation. By one recent estimate, 87 percent of organizations use multi-cloud environments, and 72 percent use hybrid-cloud environments.

But along with these benefits, multicloud and hybrid cloud also bring security challenges.

Security staff and DevOps/DevSecOps teams have to manage security and compliance for all the components of the cloud-native applications they deploy across multiple providers’ clouds—hundreds or thousands of microservices, serverless functions, containers and Kubernetes clusters.

In particular, Infrastructure as code (IaC), which enables API-driven, on-the-fly provisioning with every continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) cycle, makes it all too easy to program, distribute and perpetuate misconfigurations that leave data and applications vulnerable to security incidents and cyberthreats.

How CSPM works

CSPM solutions work by discovering and cataloging an organization's cloud assets, continuously monitoring them against established security and compliance frameworks, and providing tools and automation for quickly identifying and remediating vulnerabilities and threats.

Continuous monitoring and automated discovery

With multiple cloud providers and distributed cloud components, lack of visibility can be a problem for security teams. CPSM addresses this issue by automatically discovering all cloud services and applications components—and their associated configurations, metadata, security settings and more—across all public and private cloud services and all cloud providers (e.g., Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure) in the organization’s hybrid multicloud environment.

CSPM’s continuous monitoring discovers all cloud resources and assets in real time, as the are deployed. Security teams can monitor and manage everything from a single dashboard.

Misconfiguration management and remediation

CSPM tools monitor for misconfigurations by constantly assessing configurations against industry and organizational benchmarks—like those from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST), and the Center for Internet Security (CIS)—as well as the organization’s own benchmarks and security policies. CSPM solutions typically provide guided cloud configuration remediation, as well as automation capabilities for resolving some misconfigurations without human intervention.

CSPM also monitors and remediates other vulnerabilities, such as gaps in data access permissions that hackers can exploit to access sensitive data. And most CSPM solutions integrate with DevOps/DevSecOps tools to speed remediation and prevent misconfigurations in future deployments.

Compliance monitoring

CSPM tools also provide continuous compliance monitoring to help organizations adhere to compliance standards—such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)—and to identify potential compliance violations.

Real-time threat detection

In addition to identifying cloud security and compliance risks, CSPM solutions monitor the entire environment for malicious or suspicious activity, and incorporate threat intelligence to identify threats and prioritize alerts. Most CSPM solutions integrate with security tools—such as security information and event management (SIEM)—to capture context and insights for improved threat detection and incident response.

Man looking at computer

Strengthen your security intelligence  

Stay ahead of threats with news and insights on security, AI and more, weekly in the Think Newsletter.  

Subscribe today

CSPM versus other cloud security solutions

Cloud Infrastructure Security Posture Assessment (CISPA)

CISPA, the first generation of CSPM, was primarily designed to report misconfigurations and security issues. CSPM goes beyond simple reporting and automates the detection and remediation process. CSPM solutions continuously monitor security issues using advanced artificial intelligence and benchmark against established security best practices.

Cloud Workload Protection Platforms (CWPPs)

CWPPs secure specific workloads across cloud providers and allow organizations to perform security functions across multiple cloud environments, focusing on vulnerability management, anti-malware, and application security. By contrast, CSPMs protect the entire cloud environment, not just specific workloads. CSPMs also incorporate more advanced automation and guided remediation to help security teams fix problems once they’re identified.

Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs)

CASBs, or cloud access security brokers, act as security checkpoints between cloud service providers and their customers. They help enforce policies that regulate network traffic before granting access and provide essential tools like firewalls, authentication mechanisms, and malware detection. CSPM tools perform these same monitoring tasks but take them further, delivering continuous compliance monitoring and establishing a policy that outlines the desired infrastructure state. CSPM solutions then check all network activity against this policy, ensuring the network complies with established standards and maintains a secure cloud environment.

CSPM and CNAPP

A cloud-native application protection platform, or CNAPP, consolidates several cloud security and CI/CD security technologies into a single platform that helps security, development and DevOps/DevSecOps teams collaborate on developing, delivering and running more secure and compliant cloud-native applications.

CNAPP was originally defined as a combination of CSPM, CWPP, and cloud service network security (CSNS), a technology for protecting network traffic. But depending on whom you ask, CNAPP can include several other technologies such as cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM), for continuously monitoring and managing cloud permissions, and infrastructure as code scanning, for catching misconfigurations during the CI/CD cycle. You can read industry analyst Gartner’s definition of CNAPP here.

Mixture of Experts | Podcast

Decoding AI: Weekly News Roundup

Join our world-class panel of engineers, researchers, product leaders and more as they cut through the AI noise to bring you the latest in AI news and insights.
Watch the episodes
Cost of a Data Breach Report 2024

Data breach costs have hit a new high. Get essential insights to help your security and IT teams better manage risk and limit potential losses.

Resources

Cybersecurity in the era of generative AI

Learn how to navigate the challenges and tap into the resilience of generative AI in cybersecurity.

IBM® X-Force® Cloud Threat Landscape Report 2024

Understand the latest threats and strengthen your cloud defenses with the IBM X-Force Cloud Threat Landscape Report.
What is data security?

Find out how data security helps protect digital information from unauthorized access, corruption or theft throughout its entire lifecycle.
What is a cyberattack?

A cyberattack is an intentional effort to steal, expose, alter, disable or destroy data, applications or other assets through unauthorized access.
IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2024

Gain insights to prepare and respond to cyberattacks with greater speed and effectiveness with the IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Index.
Security intelligence blog

Stay up to date with the latest trends and news about security.
Related solutions Enterprise security solutions

Transform your security program with solutions from the largest enterprise security provider.

 Explore cybersecurity solutions Cybersecurity services

Transform your business and manage risk with cybersecurity consulting, cloud and managed security services.

 

         Explore cybersecurity services     Artificial intelligence (AI) cybersecurity

    Improve the speed, accuracy and productivity of security teams with AI-powered cybersecurity solutions.

     

         Explore AI cybersecurity
    Take the next step

    Whether you need data security, endpoint management or identity and access management (IAM) solutions, our experts are ready to work with you to achieve a strong security posture. Transform your business and manage risk with a global industry leader in cybersecurity consulting, cloud and managed security services.

         Explore cybersecurity solutions Discover cybersecurity services