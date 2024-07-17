Finding every vulnerable instance of Log4j in a network can be difficult. Log4j appears in an estimated millions of apps (link resides outside ibm.com), meaning security teams have a lot of assets to inspect.

Furthermore, Log4j is often present as an indirect dependency. That means it isn’t directly contained in the source code of an asset, but it appears as a dependency of a software package or integration the asset relies on. Google reports (link resides outside ibm.com) that most vulnerable Log4j instances are more than one level deep in the chain of dependencies, and some are as many as nine levels deep.

That said, security teams can detect Log4j vulnerabilities with the right tactics and tools.

What to look for

Every version of Log4j 2 from 2.0-beta9 through 2.17 is vulnerable to Log4Shell or a related flaw. Put another way, security teams must find and address any version of Log4j earlier than 2.17.1.

Log4Shell and its related flaws are only present in “Log4j-core” files, which provide the core functionality of Log4j. The flaws are not present in “Log4j-api” files, which control the interface between apps and Log4j loggers.

Log4j can appear in assets the company controls, third-party assets the company uses (e.g., cloud services), and assets used by service providers with access to the company network. While Log4j is most likely to appear in Java-based apps, it can also be present in non-Java apps through dependencies and integrations.

Within Java apps, libraries like Log4j are often packaged in Java Archive files, or “JAR files.” JAR files can contain other JAR files, which in turn can contain their own JAR files, and so on. To find all vulnerable versions of Log4j, security teams must inspect all levels of JAR files, not only the top-level files.

How to find it

Experts recommend using a combination of techniques for finding Log4j vulnerabilities.

Manual searches. Security teams can manually search for Log4j flaws. They can use development tools like Apache Maven to generate dependency trees that map all dependencies in an app, or they can use external threat intelligence to identify affected assets. For example, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) compiled a list of software known to suffer from Log4Shell. The list is available on GitHub (link resides outside ibm.com).

On Linux, Microsoft Windows, and macOS operating systems, security teams can search file directories for instances of Log4j using the command line interface.

Vulnerability scanning tools. Following Log4Shell’s discovery, some organizations released free tools designed to find Log4j vulnerabilities. Examples include Palantir’s Log4j-sniffer (link resides outside ibm.com) and the CERT Coordination Center’s scanner (link resides outside ibm.com), among many others.

While specialized scanners are still available, many standard security solutions like vulnerability scanners, attack surface management (ASM) platforms and endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions can now detect Log4j vulnerabilities.

Because Log4Shell can hide deep in dependency chains, security teams may supplement automated scans with more hands-on methods, like penetration tests.

Threat hunting. According to CISA (link resides outside ibm.com), attackers have been known to use Log4Shell to break into a network and then patch the asset they compromised to cover their tracks. For that reason, it’s recommended that security teams assume a breach has already happened and actively hunt for signs of Log4Shell exploitation.

Cybersecurity tools like security information and event management (SIEM) solutions and extended detection and response (XDR) platforms can help detect abnormal activity associated with Log4Shell, like strange log entries or suspicious traffic patterns. Security teams should launch full incident response and investigation procedures for any possible hint of Log4Shell, given how serious the consequences of an attack can be.