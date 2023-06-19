What is the Log4j vulnerability?

Malicious actors can use the Log4j flaw to run almost any code they want on vulnerable systems.

Researchers consider Log4Shell a “catastrophic” security vulnerability because it is so widespread—Log4J is one of the most widely deployed open source programs in the world—and so easy to use. Jen Easterly, director of the US Cybersecurity and infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), called it “one of the most serious I've seen in my entire career, if not the most serious.”

Log4Shell fueled a surge of cyberattacks in December 2021. IBM's X-Force Threat Intelligence Index recorded a 34% increase in vulnerability exploitation between 2020 and 2021, attributed mainly to Log4Shell.

Log4Shell was patched shortly after discovery but will pose a risk for years, because Log4J is deeply embedded in the software supply chain. The US Department of Homeland Security (link resides outside ibm.com) estimates it takes at least a decade to find and fix every vulnerable instance.