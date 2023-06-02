What is a zero-day exploit?

A zero-day vulnerability exists in a version of an operating system, app or device from the moment it’s released, but the software vendor or hardware manufacturer doesn’t know it. The vulnerability can lay undetected for days, months or years until someone finds it.

In the best-case scenario, security researchers or software developers find the flaw before threat actors do. However, sometimes hackers get to the vulnerability first.



Regardless of who discovers the flaw, it often becomes public knowledge soon after. Vendors and security professionals typically tell customers so that they can take precautions. Hackers can circulate the threat among themselves, and researchers can learn about it from watching cybercriminal activity. Some vendors may keep a vulnerability secret until they’ve developed a software update or other fix, but this can be a gamble. If hackers find the flaw before vendors patch it, organizations can be caught off guard.

Knowledge of any new zero-day flaw starts a race between security professionals working on a fix, and hackers developing a zero-day exploit that leverages the vulnerability to break into a system. Once hackers develop a workable zero-day exploit, they use it to launch a cyberattack.

Hackers can often develop exploits faster than security teams can develop patches. By one estimate (link resides outside ibm.com), exploits are usually available within 14 days of disclosing a vulnerability. However, once zero-day attacks start, patches often follow in just a few days because vendors use information from the attacks to pinpoint the flaw they need to fix. So, while zero-day vulnerabilities can be dangerous, hackers can’t typically exploit them for long.