What is patch management?

Most companies treat patch management as a continuous lifecycle. This is because vendors release new patches regularly. Furthermore, a company's patching needs may change as its IT environment changes.

To outline the patch management best practices that admins and end users should follow throughout the lifecycle, companies draft formal patch management policies.



The stages of the patch management lifecycle include:



1. Asset management



To keep tabs on IT resources, IT and security teams create inventories of network assets like third-party applications, operating systems, mobile devices, and remote and on-premises endpoints.

IT teams may also specify which hardware and software versions employees can use. This asset standardization can help simplify the patching process by reducing the number of different asset types on the network. Standardization can also prevent employees from using unsafe, outdated, or incompatible apps and devices.

2. Patch monitoring



Once IT and security teams have a complete asset inventory, they can watch for available patches, track the patch status of assets, and identify assets that are missing patches.



3. Patch prioritization



Some patches are more important than others, especially when it comes to security patches. According to Gartner, 19,093 new vulnerabilities were reported in 2021, but cybercriminals only exploited 1,554 of these in the wild (link resides outside ibm.com).



IT and security teams use resources like threat intelligence feeds to pinpoint the most critical vulnerabilities in their systems. Patches for these vulnerabilities are prioritized over less essential updates.



Prioritization is one of the key ways in which patch management policies aim to cut downtime. By rolling out critical patches first, IT and security teams can protect the network while shortening the time resources spend offline for patching.



4. Patch testing



New patches can occasionally cause problems, break integrations, or fail to address the vulnerabilities they aim to fix. Hackers can even hijack patches in exceptional cases. In 2021, cybercriminals used a flaw in Kaseya's VSA platform (link resides outside ibm.com) to spread ransomware to customers under the guise of a legitimate software update.



By testing patches before installing them, IT and security teams aim to detect and fix these problems before they impact the entire network.



5. Patch deployment



"Patch deployment" refers to both when and how patches are deployed.



Patching windows are usually set for times when few or no employees are working. Vendors' patch releases may also influence patching schedules. For example, Microsoft typically releases patches on Tuesdays, a day known as "Patch Tuesday" among some IT professionals.



IT and security teams may apply patches to batches of assets rather than rolling them out to the entire network at once. That way, some employees can continue working while others log off for patching. Applying patches in groups also provides one last chance to detect problems before they reach the whole network.



Patch deployment may also include plans to monitor assets post-patching and undo any changes that cause unanticipated problems.



6. Patch documentation



To ensure patch compliance, IT and security teams document the patching process, including test results, deployment results, and any assets that still need to be patched. This documentation keeps the asset inventory updated and can prove compliance with cybersecurity regulations in the event of an audit.

