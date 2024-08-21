What is the vulnerability management lifecycle?

New vulnerabilities can arise in a network at any time, so the vulnerability management lifecycle is a continuous loop rather than a series of distinct events. Each round of the lifecycle feeds directly into the next. A single round usually contains the following stages:

Stage 0: Planning and prework

Technically, planning and prework happen before the vulnerability management lifecycle, hence the “Stage 0” designation. During this stage, the organization irons out critical details of the vulnerability management process, including the following:

Which stakeholders will be involved, and the roles they will have

Resources—including people, tools, and funding—available for vulnerability management

General guidelines for prioritizing and responding to vulnerabilities

Metrics for measuring the program’s success

Organizations don’t go through this stage before every round of the lifecycle. Generally, a company conducts an extensive planning and prework phase before it launches a formal vulnerability management program. When a program is in place, stakeholders periodically revisit planning and prework to update their overall guidelines and strategies as needed.

Stage 1: Asset discovery and vulnerability assessment

The formal vulnerability management lifecycle begins with an asset inventory—a catalog of all the hardware and software on the organization’s network. The inventory includes officially sanctioned apps and endpoints and any shadow IT assets employees use without approval.

Because new assets are regularly added to company networks, the asset inventory is updated before every round of the lifecycle. Companies often use software tools like attack surface management platforms to automate their inventories.

After identifying assets, the security team assesses them for vulnerabilities. The team can use a combination of tools and methods, including automated vulnerability scanners, manual penetration testing and external threat intelligence from the cybersecurity community.

Assessing every asset during every round of the lifecycle would be onerous, so security teams usually work in batches. Each round of the lifecycle focuses on a specific group of assets, with more critical asset groups receiving scans more often. Some advanced vulnerability scanning tools continuously assess all network assets in real-time, enabling the security team to take an even more dynamic approach to vulnerability discovery.

Stage 2: Vulnerability prioritization

The security team prioritizes the vulnerabilities they found in the assessment stage. Prioritization ensures that the team addresses the most critical vulnerabilities first. This stage also helps the team avoid pouring time and resources into low-risk vulnerabilities.

To prioritize vulnerabilities, the team considers these criteria:

Criticality ratings from external threat intelligence: This can include MITRE’s list of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) or the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS).

This can include MITRE’s list of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) or the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS). Asset criticality: A noncritical vulnerability in a critical asset often receives higher priority than a critical vulnerability in a less important asset.

A noncritical vulnerability in a critical asset often receives higher priority than a critical vulnerability in a less important asset. Potential impact: The security team weighs what might happen if hackers exploited a particular vulnerability, including the effects on business operations, financial losses and any possibility of legal action.

The security team weighs what might happen if hackers exploited a particular vulnerability, including the effects on business operations, financial losses and any possibility of legal action. Likelihood of exploitation: The security team pays more attention to vulnerabilities with known exploits that hackers actively use in the wild.

The security team pays more attention to vulnerabilities with known exploits that hackers actively use in the wild. False positives: The security team ensures that vulnerabilities actually exist before dedicating any resources to them.

Stage 3: Vulnerability resolution

The security team works through the list of prioritized vulnerabilities, from most critical to least critical. Organizations have three options to address vulnerabilities:

Remediation: Fully addressing a vulnerability so it can no longer be exploited, such as by patching an operating system bug, fixing a misconfiguration or removing a vulnerable asset from the network. Remediation isn’t always feasible. For some vulnerabilities, complete fixes aren’t available at the time of discovery (e.g., zero-day vulnerabilities). For other vulnerabilities, remediation would be too resource-intensive. Mitigation: Making a vulnerability more difficult to exploit or lessening the impact of exploitation without removing the vulnerability entirely. For example, adding stricter authentication and authorization measures to a web application would make it harder for hackers to hijack accounts. Crafting incident response plans for identified vulnerabilities can soften the blow of cyberattacks. Security teams usually choose to mitigate when remediation is impossible or prohibitively expensive. Acceptance: Some vulnerabilities are so low-impact or unlikely to be exploited that fixing them wouldn’t be cost-effective. In these cases, the organization can choose to accept the vulnerability.

Stage 4: Verification and monitoring

To verify that mitigation and remediation efforts worked as intended, the security team rescans and retests the assets they just worked on. These audits have two primary purposes: to determine if the security team successfully addressed all known vulnerabilities and ensure that mitigation and remediation didn’t introduce any new problems.

As part of this reassessment stage, the security team also monitors the network more broadly. The team looks for any new vulnerabilities since the last scan, old mitigations that have grown obsolete, or other changes that may require action. All of these findings help inform the next round of the lifecycle.

Stage 5: Reporting and improvement

The security team documents activity from the most recent round of the lifecycle, including vulnerabilities found, resolution steps taken and outcomes. These reports are shared with relevant stakeholders, including executives, asset owners, compliance departments and others.

The security team also reflects on how the most recent round of the lifecycle went. The team may look at key metrics like mean time to detect (MTTD), mean time to respond (MTTR), total number of critical vulnerabilities and vulnerability recurrence rates. By tracking these metrics over time, the security team can establish a baseline for the vulnerability management program’s performance and identify opportunities to improve the program over time. Lessons learned from one round of the lifecycle can make the next round more effective.