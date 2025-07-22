What is threat detection and response (TDR)?

Threat detection and response (TDR) refers to the tools and processes organizations use to detect, investigate and mitigate cybersecurity threats. It combines advanced detection methods, automated response capabilities and integrated security solutions to help organizations reduce risk and adapt to an evolving threat landscape.

TDR helps security teams contain incidents quickly and restore systems with minimal disruption. As threats like ransomware, phishing and zero-day exploits become more frequent and sophisticated, organizations need proactive strategies to catch malicious activity before it causes harm.

The stakes are high, and urgency is warranted: Microsoft detects roughly 600 million cyberattacks every day across its ecosystem, averaging more than 6,900 per second. For organizations, that translates into a near-constant barrage of attempted data breaches.