83% of organizations reported insider attacks in 2024

According to Cybersecurity Insiders’ recent 2024 Insider Threat Report, 83% of organizations reported at least one insider attack in the last year. Even more surprising than this statistic is that organizations that experienced 11-20 insider attacks saw an increase of five times the amount of attacks they did in 2023 — moving from just 4% to 21% in the last 12 months.

With insider threats on the rise, it’s critical for businesses to recognize the real dangers that originate from inside their digital ecosystem while putting into practice effective threat management strategies to address them.