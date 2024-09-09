What is digital transformation?

Today customers expect to be able to conduct their business, do their work and live their lives by using the latest technology advances. They expect this ability from wherever they are, anytime they want, by using the device of their choice and with all the supporting information and personalized content they need close at hand. The ultimate goal of digital transformation is to meet these expectations.

Every organization’s digital transformation implementation is different. It can begin with a single focused technology project, or as a comprehensive enterprise-wide initiative. It can range from integrating digital technology and digital solutions into existing processes and products, to reinventing processes and products or creating entirely new revenue streams by using still-emerging technologies.

But experts agree that digital transformation is as much about business transformation and change management as it is about replacing analog processes or modernizing existing IT. While often led by a company’s chief information office (CIO), it requires the entire C-suite to align on new technologies and data-driven methodologies that can improve customer experience, empower employees and achieve business goals.

But, most importantly, companies should create a digital transformation framework and monitor improvements through tracking key performance indicators (KPIs) to see if the work produces results.