To help the Recording Academy redefine its digital offerings for fans, IBM Consulting® started with its IBM Garage™ methodology, which uses an enterprise-grade version of design thinking to accelerate the design and development process. During these Garage sessions, the team determined that music fans wanted accurate, intriguing stories about their favorite musicians on the night of the GRAMMY Awards. But the show is dynamic and somewhat unpredictable, featuring a variety of artists over several hours in a variety of settings, from the Red Carpet to the GRAMMY stage. And the Recording Academy editorial team couldn’t possibly research, write, edit and publish stories about hundreds of artists in real time.

To solve this problem, IBM Consulting tapped into the power of generative AI (gen AI), building a content creation engine to produce “AI Stories with IBM watsonx™.” The team began with an open-source large language model (LLM) called Llama 2, which is available on the IBM® watsonx.ai™ platform. They then trained the model using the Recording Academy’s proprietary, trusted data, and tuned it to produce content that is consistent with the Recording Academy’s brand standards and tone of voice. The model and its output are monitored by IBM Consulting to guard against drift or hallucination.

“We have the same concerns as many other organizations about the trustworthiness of generative AI,” says Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “But we trusted IBM to build and manage the model the right way.”

To help the editors at the Recording Academy use the gen AI model leading up to and during the show, the team built an AI Content Builder dashboard that accelerates and simplifies the process of publishing new content. Editors engage with the AI Content Builder using prompts—both free-form and pre-generated. They then make any necessary edits to the content before publishing directly to GRAMMY.com or Recording Academy social channels, like Instagram or TikTok.

“It’s awesome,” says Katie Stockman, Director of Business Intelligence at the Recording Academy. “IBM built a generative AI content engine in a matter of weeks. Our team is still very much in the loop, reviewing and editing the content. But the quality of the output has been great. And it is really helping us reinvent how work gets done.”

For members, the challenges were very different. Two years ago, the Academy recognized a need to better engage its members over digital channels. They began the process of migrating their legacy CRM database to the cloud-based Salesforce platform. But the team quickly realized they needed help optimizing their use of the Salesforce Experience Cloud and Salesforce Marketing Cloud platforms as part of a broader digital transformation.

“We wanted to improve the nominee experience and make our communications with them more efficient and meaningful,” says Kelley Purcell, Vice President of Membership & Industry Relations for the Recording Academy. “The team at IBM Consulting is helping us use Salesforce to do just that, really unlocking the full potential of the platform to simplify and personalize the experience.”

IBM Consulting worked with the Recording Academy to develop a roadmap focused on a handful of specific digital journeys that were common among members: nominations, ticketing, voting and membership renewals. Work began just weeks before nominations for the 2023 GRAMMYs were scheduled to go out.

Again, IBM Consulting used the IBM Garage methodology to define the user journeys and deployed a series of pre-built Salesforce accelerators that saved 1,000 development hours and allowed the Recording Academy to customize the experience in time for the 65th GRAMMY® nominations. The now automated process takes GRAMMY nominees on an engaging and easy-to-follow journey, where they can access all the exciting GRAMMY-related information, such as events leading up to the ceremony and how to buy tickets.

Phase two of this work began immediately following the 2023 GRAMMYs. It includes a seamless end-user experience for payments, the development of a member experiences for a mobile app, enhanced security and permissions, and the final stages of migrating legacy processes onto the Salesforce platform.