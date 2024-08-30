Modernized tools example: Frito-Lay

Snack food giant Frito-Lay decided to optimize its productivity across its systems and improve service to retailers with Salesforce. Frito-Lay’s digital transformation efforts enlisted the help of user-focused experts from IBM® Consulting and the IBM Salesforce practice. Together, they worked to expand the Frito-Lay e-commerce strategy and make a more streamlined workflow for frontline employees.

Through extensive user research done by IBM Garage™ and IBM iX® team of experts, the Frito-Lay and IBM team came to two solutions built on Salesforce platforms. These two solutions created modernized tools for both retailers and employees. ‘Snacks to You’ is an advanced e-commerce solution that helps small businesses simplify the ordering and delivery process. ‘Sales Hub’, powered by Salesforce Service Cloud, is the second solution the team came up with and works to simplify logistics on the back-end. These solutions focused on optimization for the users and required a rethinking of how processes were done in the past.

Transformed technology infrastructure example: Water Corporation

Water Corporation, a state-owned entity that is located in Western Australia, maintains pipelines that deliver water, wastewater, and drainage services to a region that spans roughly 2.6 million km. The organization relies on SAP architecture to run its critical resources and recognized its on-premises servers that were supporting the SAP infrastructure were out of date. Instead of purchasing more hardware, the organization shifted to a cloud-based strategy.

Water Corporation selected IBM Consulting to plan this extensive migration. They chose Amazon Web Services (AWS) to power its critical SAP systems and IBM watsonx™ Code Assistant technology to yield code recommendations for automation functions supporting the migration and upkeep of the SAP environment.

IBM Consulting and Water Corporation estimated the new automation strategy saves the business roughly 1,500 hours of manual labor that is associated with infrastructure support. It also cuts carbon emissions by roughly 150 metric tons per year. The shift to a new SAP environment was a digital transformation that required immense coordination between Water Corporation and its partners, but yielded a worthwhile result that will ultimately set them up for a successful digital future.

Re-imagined customer experience example: Camping World

The COVID-19 pandemic caused an unprecedented number of customers for Camping World, the leading retailer of recreational vehicles (RVs), revealing some issues with their existing infrastructure. The company, which relies on its contact centers and customer service, found holes in its agent management and response times as business grew.

Camping World sought out IBM® Consulting to address its concerns. The answer was a human-centered solution to allow its operation to scale. The retailer ended up settling on a cognitive AI tool that was developed by IBM to modernize Camping World call centers for a better customer journey from start to finish. The solution is powered by IBM watsonx™ Assistant and is integrated with a conversational cloud platform called LivePerson. By expanding the question and telephone capabilities Camping World is better suited to serve its customers, sending the simpler questions to the virtual agent, named Arvee rather than a live agent. Arvee frees up the live agents for more complex questions while still providing all customers with the answers that they need.

Intelligent, data integration platform example: State Bank of India

State Bank of India (SBI) saw its customer base grow their wealth and found they were looking for new opportunities. The SBI is the country’s largest public sector bank and the financial foundation of India. Therefore, it was important that the institution remains ahead of the curve and lean into the digital future.

To create a mobile financial marketplace, the bank used the IBM Garage Methodology. Bank representatives worked closely with IBM Garage designers, architects, and analysts to collaborate across all disciplines of the project and analyze metrics. The bank’s vision was a one-stop-shop that addressed all a customer’s needs in the form of a mobile app. They termed it ‘YONO,’ or ‘You Only Need One’. IBM worked with SBI to design workloads and build a security system that might support the solution and further enhance the customer experience.