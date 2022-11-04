What is secure access service edge (SASE)?

Another term coined by Gartner, SSE is “the security half of SASE.” Gartner specifies SSE as the convergence of three key cloud-native security technologies:

Secure web gateways (SWGs). An SWG is a two-way internet traffic cop. It prevents malicious traffic from reaching network resources, using techniques such as traffic filtering and domain name system (DNS) query inspection to identify and block malware, ransomware and other cyber threats. And it prevents authorized users from connecting to suspicious web sites: Instead of connecting directly to the internet, users and endpoints connect to the SWG, through which they can access approved resources only (e.g. on-premises data centers, business applications, and cloud applications and services).

Cloud access security brokers (CASBs). CASBs sit between users and cloud applications and resources. CASBs enforce company security policies like encryption, access control, and malware detection as users access the cloud, no matter where or how users connect—and it can do so without installing software on the endpoint device, making it ideal for securing BYOD (bring your own device) and other workforce transformation use cases. and other CASBs can also enforce security policies when users connect to unknown cloud assets.

Zero trust network access (ZTNA). A zero trust approach to network access is one that never trusts and continuously validates all users and entities, whether they’re outside or already inside the network. Validated users and entities are granted the least privileged access necessary to complete their tasks. All users and entities are forced to revalidate whenever their context changes, and every data interaction is authenticated on a packet-by-packet basis until the connection session ends.

ZTNA isn’t a security product itself, but a network security approach implemented using a variety of technologies including identity and access management (IAM), multi-factor authentication (MFA), user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) and various threat detection and response solutions.

Individual vendors’ SASE platforms may include other threat prevention and security capabilities, including firewall as a service (FWaaS), data loss prevention (DLP), network access control (NAC), and endpoint protection platforms (EPPs).