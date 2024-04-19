What is DNS (Domain Name System)?

Before DNS, the internet was a growing network of computers primarily used by academic and research institutions. Developers manually mapped hostnames to IP addresses by using a simple text file called HOSTS.TXT. SRI International maintained these text files and distributed them to all computers on the internet. However, as the network expanded, this approach became increasingly untenable.

To address the limitations of HOSTS.TXT and create a more scalable system, University of Southern California computer scientist Paul Mockapetris invented the domain name system in 1983. A cohort of internet pioneers assisted in the creation of DNS and authored the first request for comments (RFCs) that detailed the new system's specifications, RFC 882 and RFC 883. RFC 1034 and RFC 1035 later superseded the earlier RFCs.

Eventually, as the DNS expanded, DNS management became the responsibility of the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA), before ultimately landing under the control of the nonprofit, Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), in 1998.