The case for separating DNS from your CDN

If you’re signing on with a content delivery network (CDN) provider, you’ll probably see DNS as part of the standard service package. It’s only natural—to access your content delivered by the CDN, the Internet has to know where to send the traffic. CDNs make it easy to configure and manage those DNS settings.

It’s easy to accept DNS services as part of a CDN package. Most organizations that are just starting out with a CDN probably don’t give DNS a second thought. They just assume that the two services should naturally go together.

From a management perspective, co-location of DNS within a content delivery service certainly makes sense. The ability to configure and manage DNS alongside other CDN settings saves a little bit of time and effort, and who doesn’t want to save time and effort?

Here’s the issue: that seemingly minor DNS feature actually has a significant impact on how much you pay for content delivery, the quality of what you deliver and the resilience of what you’re delivering. Even that ease of use argument gets flipped on its head.

We’re more than a little biased here, but that’s because we believe that for many CDN users the case for using a separate DNS service is overwhelming.

It all boils down to this: if you’re using multiple CDNs now or see yourself using multiple CDNs in the future, you’ll want to avoid getting locked into a single provider’s ecosystem and cost structure. Doing this effectively requires a separate DNS system that works across providers, allowing you to pick the best option at any particular moment.

Let’s look at some of the benefits of using an independent DNS provider, including: