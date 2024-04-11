Keeping your websites and applications online 100% of the time requires not only resilient network services, but also redundant layers to account for the unexpected. Implementing a traditional primary/secondary DNS architecture can introduce complexity and management challenges.

Dedicated DNS keeps you up and running with a native secondary DNS resolution infrastructure for seamless continuity of operations. This single tenant system is completely separate from your primary instance but managed from the same control plane. With this setup, you don’t have to constantly switch between systems or increase management overhead by having two DNS providers. Plus, Dedicated DNS comes with the same functionality as Managed DNS—all your traffic steering, load balancing and security capabilities are preconfigured and ready to go when you need them.