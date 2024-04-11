Dedicated DNS provides extra protection against outages with a dedicated resolution network for authoritative DNS that seamlessly syncs with your Managed DNS network.
Keeping your websites and applications online 100% of the time requires not only resilient network services, but also redundant layers to account for the unexpected. Implementing a traditional primary/secondary DNS architecture can introduce complexity and management challenges.
Dedicated DNS keeps you up and running with a native secondary DNS resolution infrastructure for seamless continuity of operations. This single tenant system is completely separate from your primary instance but managed from the same control plane. With this setup, you don’t have to constantly switch between systems or increase management overhead by having two DNS providers. Plus, Dedicated DNS comes with the same functionality as Managed DNS—all your traffic steering, load balancing and security capabilities are preconfigured and ready to go when you need them.
Enable fully redundant managed DNS services without the complexity and limitations of a multi-provider configuration.
Dedicated DNS synchronizes with your primary Managed DNS network, enabling automated failover to an up-to-date version.
All the features you depend upon in your Managed DNS setup are included in your Dedicated DNS instance.
NS1 Connect delivers DNSSEC signing across standard and Dedicated DNS instances without compromising the air gap between networks, which is often challenging to accomplish with multiple vendors.
Design and implementation services from NS1 Connect ensure the service is scaled to meet organizational availability and performance requirements.
A physically and logically separate network, Dedicated DNS will continue to answer DNS queries if your Managed DNS service is affected by network failures or congestion.
Dedicated DNS offers a global, anycast managed DNS service that is specific to your organization. Ensure your DNS resources are available when the unexpected happens.
Changes to DNS records are made once and automatically propagated to all Managed and Dedicated DNS nodes.
Dedicated DNS is delivered side-by-side with our Managed DNS, enabling you to maintain all your DNS zones, records and policies on NS1 Connect or through our API.
Deploy Dedicated DNS to Points of Presence (PoPs) in the key geographies that require extra resilience.
Use Dedicated DNS in up to 12 of the 26 PoPs in the NS1 Connect network.
Dedicated DNS pricing is based on the volume of queries directed to your Dedicated DNS instances.
Improve your network resilience to keep critical applications and websites reliably online with IBM® NS1 Connect. Get started with a free developer account and discover more pricing options.