IBM® NS1 Connect Managed DNS service delivers resilient, fast, authoritative DNS connections to prevent network outages, and keep your business online, all the time.
We expect a lot from applications, services and content on the internet. Users assume online connections will always be on, fast and secure. The NS1 Connect Managed DNS service gives you the capabilities you need to delight customers and ensure that revenue keeps flowing.
Keep your business running with 100% uptime SLA and redundant protections against service deprecation. The native redundant DNS, constant monitoring and automated failover systems of NS1 Connect deliver the high availability you require.
Deliver applications, services and content with the performance your users expect. The NS1 Connect global network and sophisticated traffic steering technology provide highly customizable options to meet your users’ performance expectations.
Spend your time on more important things than dealing with intricate DNS configurations. With NS1 Connect's user-friendly platform and robust API, you can keep your day-to-day operations manageable.
NS1 Connect’s resilient network delivers the always-on authoritative DNS service you need.
Our global footprint of 26 anycast point of presence (PoP) locations provide fast connections wherever your users are.
Cap your query-based spending with protection against unexpected surges in traffic from distributed denial-of-service attacks.
Protect the integrity of your DNS traffic, without the hassle of manually configuring DNSSEC.
Receive support for standard single sign-on (SSO) platforms, two-factor authentication, audit logs and role-based access control.
Experience the unparalleled speed and efficiency of NS1 Connect as you see your DNS changes take effect across the global network in seconds, not minutes. With our cutting-edge technology, your updates are delivered swiftly and seamlessly, ensuring that your online presence remains agile and responsive to your needs.
Maintain consistently exceptional user experience with NS1 Connect’s automated traffic steering capabilities. By seamlessly diverting traffic away from unavailable or underperforming resources, our platform ensures that your users always enjoy a smooth and reliable interaction with your services.
Receive top-tier support from our dedicated and knowledgeable customer success and support teams. With our proactive approach, you can count on superior and timely hands-on service that ensures your every need is met. Our team is committed to delivering the highest level of assistance, every step of the way.
NS1 Connect seamlessly handles trillions of DNS queries each month, ensuring the smooth and uninterrupted operation of online services.
Our DNS infrastructure consistently delivers exceptional performance with an impressively low average global response time of 21ms for DNS responses.
We have strategically established a network of point of presence locations across 6 continents to help deliver top-tier connection performance.
Learn more about this premium SaaS solution for managed authoritative DNS and DNS traffic steering with a global network of 26 points of presence (PoPs).
Learn how to perform seamless DNS migrations without downtime, for an authoritative DNS that meets your business needs.
Improve your network resilience to keep critical applications and websites reliably online with NS1 Connect. Get started with a free developer account and discover more pricing options.