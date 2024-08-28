IBM® NS1 Connect DNS traffic steering optimizes DNS connections to improve customer application experiences.
Your users expect lightning fast, always-on services. Your business needs to deliver those services at the lowest possible cost. NS1 Connect domain name system (DNS) traffic steering gives you the power to optimize connections to applications, services and content based on geography, real-user monitoring (RUM) data, load and more—all in an easy-to-use UI.
Leveraging highly granular real-user monitoring data, NS1 Connect has helped customers improve performance by steering traffic to the content delivery networks (CDNs) and clouds that provide the lowest latency at the best cost. By using data from NS1 Connect availability monitors, traffic is steered around outages and service deprecations to keep applications (and revenue) up and running.
Connect traffic steering to status monitors to route traffic around service deprecations and outages.
Steer traffic to the best content delivery network (CDN) or cloud for any given moment.
Minimize service disruptions and poor performance by steering users to resources with available capacity.
Talk to an expert to learn more about the pricing options available for NS1 Connect.
Watch the NS1 Connect traffic steering solution in action with a demonstration of filter chains.
Optimize connections to apps, services and content based on geography, RUM, load and more—with APIs or an easy-to-use UI.
Improve your network resilience to keep critical applications and websites reliably online with NS1 Connect. Get started with a free developer account and discover more pricing options.