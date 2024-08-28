DNS traffic steering
Deliver faster, more reliable user experiences with highly customizable traffic steering
IBM® NS1 Connect DNS traffic steering optimizes DNS connections to improve customer application experiences.

Your users expect lightning fast, always-on services. Your business needs to deliver those services at the lowest possible cost. NS1 Connect domain name system (DNS) traffic steering gives you the power to optimize connections to applications, services and content based on geography, real-user monitoring (RUM) data, load and more—all in an easy-to-use UI.

Leveraging highly granular real-user monitoring data, NS1 Connect has helped customers improve performance by steering traffic to the content delivery networks (CDNs) and clouds that provide the lowest latency at the best cost. By using data from NS1 Connect availability monitors, traffic is steered around outages and service deprecations to keep applications (and revenue) up and running.
Benefits Increase uptime

Connect traffic steering to status monitors to route traffic around service deprecations and outages.

 Manage multi-cloud, multi-CDN delivery

Steer traffic to the best content delivery network (CDN) or cloud for any given moment.

 Failover and disaster recovery

Minimize service disruptions and poor performance by steering users to resources with available capacity.

Why NS1 Connect DNS traffic steering

Real user monitoring (RUM) data Deliver the best user experience for your business needs at any given moment. NS1 Connect uses RUM data to deliver real-time decisions based on network performance and availability. Read more about RUM data
Highly customizable traffic steering Optimize your network with highly customizable, granular controls. NS1 Connect gives you the ability to prioritize and finely tune multiple DNS traffic steering filters at the same time.
More DNS traffic steering options Discover new ways to unlock performance gains. NS1 Connect offers more DNS traffic steering options than any other provider, covering the widest range of use cases.
Specialized data integrations Meet the unique performance needs of your business. NS1 Connect has a network of data partnerships that delivers the Quality of Experience (QoE) information required for video streaming and other uncommon needs.
Easy to set up and customize Get started quickly and easily. NS1 Connect simplifies the setup and customization of your traffic steering logic. Simply drag and drop your preferred filters, select your parameters, and deploy.

Use cases

Automate failover Seamlessly switch between endpoints (active-active and active-passive). Learn to set up automatic DNS failover
Load balancing and GSLB Use DNS to manage traffic across different parts of the network, locally or around the world. Learn to manage traffic across locations
Geotargeting Optimize performance based on the user’s geographic location. Learn to use geographic location filters
Steer traffic around outages Maximize uptime by using DNS monitors to automatically change routing rules. Learn to create a DNS monitoring job
Training and resources Intelligent Traffic Steering with NS1 Filter Chains

Watch the NS1 Connect traffic steering solution in action with a demonstration of filter chains.

 IBM NS1 Connect Traffic Steering Solution

Optimize connections to apps, services and content based on geography, RUM, load and more—with APIs or an easy-to-use UI.
More ways to explore API documentation Product documentation Community