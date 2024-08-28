DNSSEC uses public key cryptography to digitally “sign,” or authenticate, DNS queries. When DNSSEC is enabled on a zone record, the receiving device can compare the information it receives with the original information sent by the authoritative server. This is enabled by a digital signature that uses public keys to authenticate data.

In DNSSEC, the authentication keys are protected through cryptography, but the data itself is not protected. It’s still possible to intercept and read DNSSEC-protected traffic. If the data is manipulated somewhere along the data pathway and sent on to its destination, the receiving server will be able to tell that something is amiss because the public keys will not match.

Encryption, on the other hand, uses cryptography to encode the data itself. Encryption ensures confidentiality by changing what an attacker would see if they intercept a query somewhere along the data pathway. It makes that data unintelligible unless the attacker can decipher the signal using an encryption key. Since that key isn’t publicly shared, encryption protects data from manipulation.