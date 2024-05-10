What is time to live (TTL)?

DNS TTL refers to how long a DNS server can serve a cached DNS record. It’s like an expiration date on a DNS record, telling the local resolver how long it should keep the record in its cache.

DNS resolution is the process of converting a domain name into an internet protocol (IP) address and connecting a user to a website. It involves retrieving information stored in DNS records from several DNS servers and starts with the recursive or local DNS resolver. An internet service provider (ISP) often provides and manages recursive resolvers.

When a user enters a domain name into a web browser (initiates a DNS query), a recursive resolver queries a series of authoritative servers to obtain the A record (A records for IPv4 addresses, AAAA records for IPv6 addresses) that indicates the IP address for a domain.

However, if the local resolver already has the record needed to resolve the query, it can connect the user without continuing with the DNS lookup process. This efficient process reduces the query load on authoritative servers and significantly improves the speed at which a user is connected to a website. The TTL value is defined in seconds and determines how long a local cache server can serve a DNS record before contacting the authoritative server to receive a current record copy.

Most IP addresses are dynamic and change over time, which means the information held by DNS records must be updated to reflect these changes. TTL settings assist in this process by ensuring that records are retired and updated at appropriate intervals.

Shorter TTL values are a strategic choice for websites that are consistently refreshing or updating content. These low TTL values help ensure that records cached on servers remain up to date and that changes to records are propagated in near real-time. On the other hand, longer TTL values are used for DNS records that change less frequently, such as TXT records (which hold information related to the configuration and ownership of a domain) and MX records (which direct emails to an email server).

TTL values impact the query volume connected to the authoritative name server. If a DNS cache holds a record too long, changes to the record take longer to propagate, potentially slowing down a user’s search or resulting in an error message. If TTL values are unnecessarily low, organizations run the risk of overloading servers with queries. Managed DNS solutions can be used to help ensure maximum uptime, streamlined observability and fast response and propagation times.