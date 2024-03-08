What is managed DNS?

Choosing between self-managed and managed DNS services depends on several organizational factors, including size, complexity of DNS needs, budgetary constraints, in-house expertise, and required level of DNS data control. Naturally, the self-management approach has its own benefits.

Self-managed DNS gives IT teams complete control of DNS configuration, so they can fully customize DNS settings to their exact specifications, apps and services once domain registration is complete. Self-managed DNS can also provide cost savings, since managed DNS involves paying ongoing DNS management and maintenance fees to service providers. And because self-management means keeping more data in-house, it can reduce the risk of security and data breaches.

However, managing your own DNS can also come with significant risks. DNS traffic patterns can vary widely and are often unpredictable, making it extremely challenging to anticipate spikes in volume and manage load balancing protocols.

If a business chooses self-management, it also must manage its own response to DDoS attacks, which overwhelm targeted servers with a barrage of internet traffic. Without the DNS security extensions (DNSSEC), authentication protocols and DDoS protections a managed service provides, teams might be similarly overwhelmed with security and risk mitigation tasks.

Furthermore, with queries coming in from around the world, networks need to deliver responses within milliseconds to meet user experience expectations. Since internet queries can only travel so fast, delivering a high-performance site requires a global DNS (called “points of presence”) that deliver answers to DNS queries at scale, which can be a significant investment for some companies.

And for many organizations, the cost of building a global network of data centers with enough capacity, security and resilience to meet the demands of today’s internet—combined with the cost of training personnel—is prohibitively expensive.

Organizations must weigh the risk and benefits carefully and with consideration for their long-term strategy, the criticality of DNS to their online presence and any potential security risks. Some businesses might benefit from a hybrid approach that enables the business to manage critical domains with self-managed DNS while leveraging the benefits of managed DNS for less sensitive or secondary domains.