What is DNSSEC (DNS security extensions)?

In simple terms, DNSSEC helps ensure that users are directed to the actual website they are searching for, and not a fake one. While it doesn't keep searches private (transport layer security, or TLS, is a security protocol designed to ensure privacy on the internet) it does help prevent malicious entities from inserting manipulated DNS responses into DNS requests.

DNSSEC (short for Domain Name System security extensions) is used to extend DNS protocol and address vulnerabilities in the DNS that leave the system susceptible to various cyberattacks, such as DNS spoofing, DNS cache poisoning, man-in-the-middle attacks, and other unauthorized modifications to DNS data. DNSSEC deployment helps to fortify the DNS against these potential risks, providing a more secure and reliable infrastructure for the internet. When a DNS resolver queries for information, DNS lookup responses are validated through the verification of digital signatures, confirming the authenticity and integrity of the received data.

As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, the demand for robust security measures, including DNSSEC, is likely to grow. Organizations like the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) actively promote its global adoption, reflecting a growing recognition of its crucial role in DNS security.