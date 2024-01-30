What is a DNS server?

The Domain Name System (DNS) allows users to access websites using domain names and URLs rather than complex numerical internet protocol (IP) addresses. DNS is made possible by four types of integrated DNS servers—recursive DNS servers, root name servers, top level domain name servers and authoritative name servers.

A user initiates a DNS query by entering a host name, such as www.example.com, into a search browser’s address bar. When this happens, a series of functions called DNS lookup begin to match the domain name with its designated IP address. An IP address is a numerical identification number used to identify every device and network that connects to the internet. IP addresses are either IPv4, such as 93.184.216.34, or IPv6 addresses like 2001:db8:3333:4444:5555:6666:7777:8888.

While complex numbers like these help keep domains organized, users cannot be expected to keep track of these numbers or easily search the internet by using them. DNS allows domain names to be customized for functional purposes like branding and a simplified user experience. DNS servers are designed to make this process seamless for users while accommodating high traffic volume, changing domain names and IP addresses. The process of DNS resolution depends on variables such as load-balancing, server and user location and internet connection strength.

