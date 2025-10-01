What is DNS security?

DNS security keeps “bad actors” and their malicious domains at bay by enforcing encryption, authentication and threat intelligence methods.

Why is DNS security needed? Largely because of the central and key role that DNS services play in modern communication. DNS serves as the “phone book” (or directory listing) of the Internet, helping to match domain requests with IP addresses.

To really get a feel for how essential that activity is, just consider for a moment how many times you’re likely to need these lookup services during an average day. Now multiply that figure out to represent weeks, months and years, and you can clearly see what a constant and ongoing part of modern computing this activity is.

The DNS is also an activity rich in IP addresses, which constitute potentially valuable and sensitive data. Furthermore, DNS-layer technology has several vulnerabilities that leave it exposed to various forms of cyberattacks.