DNS filtering and web filtering block access to entire domains (websites) that might pose cyberthreats and other security dangers to systems and their users. The two approaches differ in timing and scope, with DNS filtering providing a faster, preventive solution while web filtering offers greater depth of analysis.
Both content filtering policies basically strive to achieve the same cybersecurity goal—to protect the user (and their system) from harmful content from malicious websites or other bad actors. Each form of access control is built differently to conduct related but separate functions.
DNS filtering is based on the domain name system (DNS) and geared toward intercepting potentially dangerous websites before they can be accessed. Web filtering implies richer, more fully developed security measures that not only detect malicious sites but also conduct analytical examinations of such sites and their methods.
Before proceeding further, let’s take a moment to review exactly what types of web content are actively sought out for exclusion by both types of filtering.
In previous times, “inappropriate content” has meant “adult content,” which was traditionally used to reference content that was explicitly sexual. Recent trends have seen this umbrella term expand to cover a wider range of potentially offensive material, including sites that traffic in hate speech or violent ideology.
In addition, due in part to the explosion in cellphone camera use and the unprecedented rise of social media outlets, there’s now an online preponderance of user-captured video footage. This type of content includes all things noteworthy, some of it detailing graphic and illegal acts. All such content can be considered inappropriate, although this subjective term remains open to some interpretation.
Now we move on to more purely sinister content. It might or might not contain offensive imagery, but probably won’t, because it’s more effective for it to appear perfectly normal, like a proverbial Trojan horse. That way, users most likely don’t suspect it contains anything beyond regular content.
However, this misleading normalcy can conceal a wide range of cyberattacks, including the introduction of malware into a system to attempt to compromise network security. This type of threat takes on peak urgency when it involves the use of ransomware designed to hold users’ systems hostage until some form of payment is extorted. Harmful content can also hide phishing attacks that try to obtain confidential data.
The third category of web content that requires filtering involves content that isn’t obscene or inflammatory, nor likely detrimental to an organization’s security solution. It’s unwanted, and it might be for any number of reasons.
While it’s true that the term “unwanted” also applies to inappropriate content and harmful content, here we’re really talking about sites that feature unproductive content. Social media sites and unmoderated chat rooms qualify in this categorization, as do sites that feature streaming video. And it includes specific websites that use redirects to lead the user to other websites, or sites bombarding the viewer with unending sequences of advertising messages.
DNS filtering works by detecting potentially dangerous DNS requests before they can be ran and matched with IP addresses. The sequence goes like this:
It’s worth noting that when a domain gets blocked by DNS filtering solutions, that block pertains to all the webpages within that domain—and not just to certain potentially dangerous pages. From a security standpoint, DNS filtering helps prevent infiltration by phishing websites and malicious domains.
The web filtering process works a bit differently than DNS filtering. It’s a more precise tool than DNS filtering and has greater analytical depth. However, it lacks the preemptive timing of DNS filtering, and that’s a key distinction between the two. Web filtering steps are comparatively simple:
A key part of the web filtering process is handled by Secure Sockets Layer (SSL), a security solution that forges a securely encrypted link between a web server and a web browser.
Some striking commonalities exist between DNS filtering and web filtering:
