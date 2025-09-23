Both content filtering policies basically strive to achieve the same cybersecurity goal—to protect the user (and their system) from harmful content from malicious websites or other bad actors. Each form of access control is built differently to conduct related but separate functions.

DNS filtering is based on the domain name system (DNS) and geared toward intercepting potentially dangerous websites before they can be accessed. Web filtering implies richer, more fully developed security measures that not only detect malicious sites but also conduct analytical examinations of such sites and their methods.