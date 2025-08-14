What is a virtual private network (VPN)?

VPNs encrypt personal data and hide online activities from unauthorized third parties, giving users a secure, private internet connection.

VPNs have played a foundational role in the growth of computer networking and the spread of the internet, and they are used by some of the largest and most successful organizations in the world.

As computer networking and internet use accelerated in the late 1990s and early 2000s, so did the need for security solutions that would protect the privacy of individuals and businesses that relied on it. OpenVPN, an open-source VPN released in 2001, was one of the first widely used VPNs. It became popular because of its strong encryption and its ability to get around firewalls, which are security barriers between private and public internet connections.

Today, there are both free VPNs and VPN services that charge a monthly subscription. Some VPN users are willing to pay for additional security features like kill switches that will shut off an internet connection if a VPN connection is dropped.

Most VPNs can be downloaded as applications (VPN apps) from the app store and easily installed on a Mac or Android phone. They can also be installed as browser extensions on popular browsers like Chrome or Firefox. Modern VPNs are designed to work with all kinds of operating system (OS), including Windows, Linux (Android) and Mac (OS and iOS).