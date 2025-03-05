What is an operating system?

The history of the operating system (OS) began with early computers that required customized system software for task management. Initially simple and batch-oriented, operating systems evolved to support multitasking and interactive interfaces, driven by advances in hardware and software.

The invention of the integrated circuit (IC) in the 1950s led to microchips, which boosted processing power and reduced computer size, enabling more complex tasks. In 1964, IBM introduced the OS/360, which relied on assembly programming language, for their IBM System/360. The OS/360 standardized software across its mainframes, influencing future OS designs. In addition, the OS/360 was the first multiprogramming operating system, which could run numerous programs simultaneously on a single processor machine.

Over time, the OS/360 evolved into z/OS®, the modern OS for IBM mainframes. (Today’s IBM Z® mainframes also run on Linux and z/TPF, with multiple operating systems often running on a single mainframe.)

The development of the time-sharing OS Unix in the 1960s and 1970s set important precedents for modern operating systems by introducing concepts such as multitasking, portability and a hierarchical file system, which are foundational to today’s systems.

In the late 1980s and 1990s, graphics processing units (GPUs) were introduced to handle graphics processing. As GPUs evolved to support general-purpose computations, especially in the 2000s, companies including Apple and Microsoft began integrating them more deeply into their operating systems. Today, GPUs are a standard feature in most computing systems, powering everything from gaming and multimedia to scientific computing and machine learning (ML).

Innovations like virtualization and containerization emerged as the need for greater efficiency and scalability grew, especially in cloud computing. Virtualization allows multiple virtual machines (VMs) to run on a single physical machine. A hypervisor manages these virtual machines, acting like a lightweight operating system by handling resource management and memory allocation without the need of a full OS. VMware is considered the leader in the virtualization and hypervisor market.

Containerization builds on virtualization by offering a more lightweight approach to running isolated applications. Unlike VMs, containers do not include a full copy of the operating system. Instead, the container runtime engine (for example, Docker) is installed on the host system’s OS, acting as the interface through which all containers share the same OS. This capability allows containers to virtualize the OS, enabling applications and their dependencies to run independently on a single OS, improving resource efficiency.