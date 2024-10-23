What is the Linux kernel?

The Linux® kernel is a free, open-source kernel that is critical to many computer systems. In the Linux operating system (OS), the Linux kernel forms a critical interface between the hardware and software layers, allowing the OS to manage many different components at once.
Kernels are computer programs that form the core of an operating system (OS) and give a user complete control over the hardware and software components that make up the system. Kernels help prevent conflicts between important processes that are essential to the proper functioning of the system. Kernel code is kept in the computer’s memory and enables all interactions between software and hardware; for example, input/output (I/O), CPU and cache usage, device drivers, file systems and network sockets.
The Linux kernel was developed in 1991 by Linus Torvalds as a free alternative to Unix, one of the first OSs that allowed users to interact directly with computers. In the years since, the Linux kernel and subsequent kernel versions and kernel releases have become critical to Linux distributions. Today, they are used by some of the largest tech, software and computing companies in the world.
Every 9-10 weeks, a new version of the Linux kernel is released. These versions, called “stable kernels,” are tended to by Linux kernel developers and maintainers of Linux repositories and can be found off kernel.org and GitHub.
Some vendors, however, such as Debian and Red Hat, prefer to maintain a customized source tree—a collection of all Linux kernel source code for their own projects. This approach has critical ramifications for the use of the Linux kernel in many modern enterprise applications such as artificial intelligence (AI), edge computing and Internet of Things (IoT).
For example, Red Hat® enterprise Linux is a stable, high-performance Linux platform that features bespoke security and management capabilities, and it is built using Red Hat’s customized Linux source tree. Debian uses its source tree to maintain Ubuntu, an open-source code that is fundamental to many IoT architectures.
A kernel is a computer program that functions as the beating heart of the OS, the system that allows users to interact with the computer’s hardware and software. In the case of the Linux OS, the Linux kernel is the code that forms the core component of the OS, enabling it to perform its functions.
The Linux OS is made up of various components besides the Linux kernel, such as system libraries, user space utilities and applications. However, all these components rely on the Linux kernel to communicate with the OS so they can receive commands, such as input/output (I/O), and fulfill user requests. The Linux kernel is known for its flexibility and can be modified according to user need or to fit a specific program’s requirements.
Each Linux kernel release has a lifecycle where it’s tested, released to the public and then gradually phased out. The Linux kernel lifecycle is broken down into five phases: Prepatch, Mainline, Stable Review, Long Term Support (LTS) and End of Life (EOL).
Today, Linux is one of the most widely used open-source operating systems in the world. This is largely due to the flexibility and effectiveness of the Linux kernel. It provides many of the management and control capabilities that make Linux OS such a powerful platform, including those that power the CPU (the active brain of a computer system) and its networking ability (its capacity to connect with other devices and share resources and information). Here are some of the widest enterprise benefits of the Linux kernel:
The Linux kernel is made up of six distinct layers, or subsystems that enable its core functions:
Here’s a closer look at each one and how it functions.
The SCI layer carries the functionality that allows the kernel to execute system calls from user space into the kernel. This is a critical capability of the Linux kernel because the user space is where application software and drivers execute their workloads, while the kernel space is strictly for running critical OS functions. The SCI layer forms a bridge between the two spaces. When a system call is initiated from user space, for example, a request to refresh an email inbox or open a mobile banking application, the system call triggers a switch to the kernel layer, allowing the request to be transmitted to the OS.
The process management layer enables the Linux kernel to execute the processes that allow for users to interact with the computer. For example, when Linux first boots, Init (short for "initialization”), brings the system to a usable state by running startup scripts and managing run levels. Each process represents an individual virtualization of the processor—for example, thread code, data, stack and CPU registers.
Computers manage virtual memory using what’s known as ‘pages.’ Pages are the smallest unit data can be broken down into in an OS that relies on virtual memory. The Linux kernel’s memory management layer enables the OS—and by extension, the user—to manage a computers’ available memory. Virtual memory is critical to the functionality of all programs and applications.
The Linux kernel’s virtual file system (VFS) provides a common interface for file systems. The VFS operates as a switching layer between the SCI and the file systems supported by the kernel, enabling many critical functions (for example, open, close, read and write).
File system abstractions—in other words, the way files, directories and file systems appear to users—are another key component of the VFS layer, helping present the complexity of a computing system in a representative way that is easy for a user to understand.
Every computer on a network, also known as a ‘node,’ must follow networking protocols—a strict set of rules to share and receive data. These protocols are crucial to enabling incompatible devices to use the same network—for example, an Android phone and a Mac computer.
To facilitate this kind of communication, networking protocols rely on gateways, which are hardware devices (such as routers) that facilitate communication between two different networks. The network stack in the Linux kernel uses many common gateway devices—such as rate converters, protocol translators and others—to make internetwork communication between incompatible devices possible.
Device drivers provide an OS with a software interface that allows a specific device to function, such as an external keyboard or drive, a mouse or a printer. The Linux kernel source code is mostly made up of code contained in device drivers specific to a certain device.
The Linux source tree, a directory containing all source code for the Linux kernel and device drivers, is divided up into the various devices that are supported and their connections, such as Bluetooth or serial port. The device driver recognizes commands given to an individual device, or class of device, and builds I/O requests containing these commands so the device performs in the way the user intended.
Enterprises across vastly different industries rely on the Linux kernel and the various capabilities that they provide to keep their workforces innovating and to provide the programs, applications and services their customers rely on. Here are some of the most common enterprise use cases for the Linux kernel.
The Linux kernel enables computers and computing devices to be securely connected via a Wi-Fi, ethernet or other connection type, regardless of device compatibility. This functionality enables critical knowledge and resource sharing, such as the use of intranets and the fast, efficient delivery of software as a service (SaaS) products.
The Linux kernel is equipped with robust security capabilities that help protect users and operating systems from cyberthreats that can harm computers, programs, applications and the networks they run on. These threats include many different types of malware, such as ransomware, rootkits, worms and more. The threats that target the Linux kernel’s vulnerabilities are addressed through frequent patches, such as bug fixes, that secure systems and the programs that run on them.
With 89% of enterprises undertaking digital transformation initiatives2, optimizing compute resources dedicated to digital transformation has become an essential part of most business strategies.
The Linux kernel helps enterprises balance the needs of their most prized compute resources—such as servers, databases and cutting-edge application software—so they can be confident their systems and networks are performing at peak levels through a process called kernel tuning.
Kernel tuning is subtly adjusting the Linux kernel’s settings to enhance performance across specific Linux kernel subsystems, such as networking, memory, process scheduling and file systems. In the case of file systems, for example, many data-intensive applications including video games, financial trading apps and social media sites require the tuning of file system parameters to run at peak levels. The proc file system, a VFS in Linux OS, interfaces between internal data structures in the kernel to get data about the system so kernel parameters can be adjusted to optimize application performance.
Today’s most successful enterprises must equip employees with cutting-edge technology, such as laptop computers and mobile devices, to thrive. The Linux kernel enables programs and networks that support thousands of employees in different locations—and using different kinds of devices—to collaborate seamlessly. The kernel allows hardware devices to interact using specific device modules that can be loaded onto the kernel so they can be managed by the OS.
One popular Linux device management process is known as interrupt. Interrupt helps conserve compute resources by allowing the Linux kernel to stop communication between a device and an application when it isn’t necessary for a specific operation. Another is udev, a Linux device management tool that manages the adding and subtracting of devices from an OS and controls how each device appears in a directory.
Cloud computing, the on-demand delivery of computing resources over the internet, has become an essential tool for many modern enterprises, spurring innovation and helping deliver solutions to customers in a fast, scalable way.
The Linux kernel enables cloud computing in critical ways and has become an essential component of all the largest cloud providers in the world, including Amazon (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Oracle and Google Cloud.
The kernel’s scalability allows it to support massive computer systems, such as supercomputers and data centers, without significantly increasing compute resources—a capability that is essential to cloud architectures. The Linux kernel is also ideal for cloud workloads because it is highly stable, with relatively low downtime. Finally, the Linux kernel is highly versatile and can operate on many kinds of hardware, a key capability in the virtualized environments that are central to the modern cloud.
