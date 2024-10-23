What is the Linux kernel?

Kernels are computer programs that form the core of an operating system (OS) and give a user complete control over the hardware and software components that make up the system. Kernels help prevent conflicts between important processes that are essential to the proper functioning of the system. Kernel code is kept in the computer’s memory and enables all interactions between software and hardware; for example, input/output (I/O), CPU and cache usage, device drivers, file systems and network sockets.

The Linux kernel was developed in 1991 by Linus Torvalds as a free alternative to Unix, one of the first OSs that allowed users to interact directly with computers. In the years since, the Linux kernel and subsequent kernel versions and kernel releases have become critical to Linux distributions. Today, they are used by some of the largest tech, software and computing companies in the world.