Linux is an open source operating system (OS) based on Unix. It runs on computers, servers, mobile phones and a wide range of other devices.

Since its invention in 1991, it has become 1 of the most widely used operating systems in the world, providing a free alternative to other operating systems that are proprietary, such as Microsoft Windows and macOS.

Linux was developed by Linus Torvalds to be a Unix-like alternative to Unix, 1 of the first operating systems ever built. It relies heavily on the Linux kernel for its functionality. In an OS, the kernel is a computer program that allows users to control the system's hardware and software. In addition to the kernel, the Linux OS uses various components, such as system libraries and space utilities, but they all rely on the kernel to communicate and receive commands from users.