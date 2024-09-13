Cloud cost management solutions

Use insights and automation to optimize performance at the lowest cost and align technology with business value
Want to get your cloud spend under control?

Cloud cost management tools from IBM take an application-driven approach to discover your environment and contextualize resourcing data across applications and infrastructure. Software generates trustworthy resourcing actions across compute, storage, DBaaS and Kubernetes that customers can automate to continuously optimize spend and reduce your cloud bill.
Benefits of cloud cost management Help ensure great end-user digital experiences and increase business value in the cloud, all while optimizing cost
Provide performance at the lowest cost

Help ensure your applications always get the cloud resources they need to perform while maximizing cost savings. Cloud optimization software that considers metrics and context across compute, storage, DBaaS and Kubernetes allows IT teams to confidently automate and continuously optimize spend across the cloud journey.
Align technology to business value

Optimize IT asset investments through visibility, AI and automation, providing context and insights that optimize the return on software investment and manage risk of noncompliance.
Increase IT productivity

Enable automation to manage application resourcing in real-time to drive continuous performance at the lowest cost and allow your cloud engineering and operations teams to shift their priorities to deliver better experiences for your end users.

Cloud cost management use cases

Optimize hybrid cloud costs Plan for cloud migration Operationalize FinOps Optimize Kubernetes

Carhartt optimizes Azure cloud environment with Turbonomic

Case study Handling spikes in demand with IBM Turbonomic Expanding into new markets, Carhartt experienced massive growth in revenue. With a boost added to its hybrid cloud infrastructure, dramatic new spikes in demand were easier to manage. 

Next steps

Discover more about cloud cost management solutions from IBM and how automation can optimize business value in the cloud and unlock true cloud elasticity.

Footnotes

1 The Total Economic Impact™Of IBM Turbonomoic, January 2024 (PDF)