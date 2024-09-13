Cloud cost management solutions

Cloud cost management tools from IBM take an application-driven approach to discover your environment and contextualize resourcing data across applications and infrastructure. Software generates trustworthy resourcing actions across compute, storage, DBaaS and Kubernetes that customers can automate to continuously optimize spend and reduce your cloud bill.
Help ensure your applications always get the cloud resources they need to perform while maximizing cost savings. Cloud optimization software that considers metrics and context across compute, storage, DBaaS and Kubernetes allows IT teams to confidently automate and continuously optimize spend across the cloud journey.
Optimize IT asset investments through visibility, AI and automation, providing context and insights that optimize the return on software investment and manage risk of noncompliance.
Enable automation to manage application resourcing in real-time to drive continuous performance at the lowest cost and allow your cloud engineering and operations teams to shift their priorities to deliver better experiences for your end users.
Unlike alternative optimization solutions, IBM® Turbonomic® automation can be operationalized to achieve tangible outcomes, including 75% reduction in app performance-related tickets and 247% return on investment (ROI) over three years¹. The platform supports a wide range of public cloud providers including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
Turbonomic software offers easy-to-use cloud migration planning capabilities and dashboards, allowing you to simplify and expedite your cloud migration. Select your workloads and their migration destinations, along with discount pricing and licensing preferences. Turbonomic software then comes up with a cost-effective plan optimized for your cloud service needs.
With increased public cloud spending, FinOps has emerged as the cloud cost management discipline for organizations looking to optimize cloud computing costs and improve cost visibility. FinOps engineering teams use the Turbonomic platform to operationalize FinOps automation and safely automate and integrate with any organizational workflow. This allows cloud and ITOps teams to take advantage of savings opportunities, cut cloud spend and multiply ROI.
For your service level objectives (SLOs) to be meaningful, they need to measure what matters: business impact and customer experience. Turbonomic uses container rightsizing, continuous pod moves, and intelligent cluster scaling to determine the right resource allocation actions to ensure your apps get exactly what they need to meet your SLOs.
Discover best practices and pragmatic solutions for optimizing business value and operating sustainably in hybrid and multicloud environments.
Learn more about this evolving cloud financial management discipline that aims to enable organizations to optimize their business value in the cloud.
Discover more about cloud cost management solutions from IBM and how automation can optimize business value in the cloud and unlock true cloud elasticity.