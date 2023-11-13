What is FinOps?

Adopting FinOps requires a cultural shift within an organization that facilitates communication and collaboration between previously disparate teams. Crucially, it also calls for engineers and product owners to take responsibility for their cloud expenditure, treating cost as they would any other efficiency metric. To empower engineering teams in this endeavor, and render a FinOps model effective, IT, finance and business teams must work together. In some cases they receive guidance from a centralized FinOps team. Together, they can establish cloud cost management controls that account for licensing constraints and do not negatively impact performance. FinOps practices must also not hamper product innovation or release velocity.

The FinOps Foundation has defined the FinOps journey in three phases—Inform, Optimize and Operate—and a company might find itself in multiple phases at once depending on where each team or unit is in their FinOps maturity.5 The move to FinOps is not a linear process that is completed after the third phase, but a process that should be continually repeated as an enterprise matures in its FinOps model.

Let’s explore the phases of the FinOps journey:

Inform: Inform is the first phase of the FinOps framework. It’s about empowering all stakeholders with the information and understanding that they need to make informed, cost-effective decisions around cloud usage.

For instance, when an IT team understands which cloud resources are deployed and available, they gain better visibility. This visibility enables them to allocate associated spend contextualized within the business units that consume cloud, and chargeback accordingly. This includes understanding how applications are using cloud resources. For example, consider your USD 10,000 monthly cloud bill. The team can determine what portion is allocated to the applications that support the finance applications versus the external website applications.

Optimize: Optimize is the next phase of the FinOps framework, and it focuses on discovering opportunities for savings. Where can the organization rightsize resources and benefit from discounts based on current usage? For example, if an organization is running a virtual machine (VM) on a particular node and it’s costing USD 1 per minute, teams could save money by moving that VM to another node that costs only USD .50 per minute.

This is a great opportunity to take advantage of pricing and discounting opportunities, but only if you can apply the correct licensing constraints to the equation to find those licensing savings. You wouldn’t want to move to another node and find that your license doesn’t apply and you’re spending four times that of the previous placement.

Operate: Operate is the final phase of the FinOps framework, where organizations continuously evaluate their performance against business objectives and look for ways to improve their FinOps practice. Once optimization efforts are in place, automation empowers organizations to implement policies that will continuously adjust cloud resources to control cost without impacting performance.

Automatable policies that safely reduce cost while also adhering to license compliance policies and constraints enable greater governance when executing processes. For example, being aware of the license compliance costs incurred when moving workloads to new nodes to improve application performance.