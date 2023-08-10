Cloud cost management tools from IBM take an application-driven approach to discover your environment and contextualize resourcing data across applications and infrastructure. Software generates trustworthy resourcing actions across compute, storage, DBaaS and Kubernetes that customers can automate to continuously optimize spend and reduce your cloud bill.
IBM announced successful completion of its acquisition of Apptio Inc., a profitable technology business management and FinOps leader.
Help ensure your applications always get the cloud resources they need to perform while maximizing cost savings. Cloud optimization software that considers metrics and context across compute, storage, DBaaS and Kubernetes allows IT teams to confidently automate and continuously optimize spend across the cloud journey.
Optimize IT asset investments through visibility, AI and automation, providing context and insights that optimize the return on software investment and manage risk of noncompliance.
Enable automation to manage application resourcing in real-time to drive continuous performance at the lowest cost and allow your cloud engineering and operations teams to shift their priorities to deliver better experiences for your end users.
Discover best practices and pragmatic solutions for optimizing business value and operating sustainably in hybrid and multicloud environments.
Learn more about this evolving cloud financial management discipline that aims to enable organizations to optimize their business value in the cloud.
Learn more about how cloud cost optimization combines strategies, techniques, best practices and tools to help improve cloud cost control.