Here are a few data integrity issues and risks that are faced by many organizations.
9. Human error
Human error is a significant cause of data integrity problems. Mistakes made during manual entry or processing can result in inaccurate or inconsistent information stored in databases. For example, a healthcare professional might accidentally input incorrect patient details, or a financial analyst could misinterpret transaction records.
10. Cyber attacks
Cybersecurity threats, such as malware or phishing attacks, pose serious risks to data integrity. Malicious software may corrupt files or alter critical information within databases without detection. Likewise, unauthorized access by hackers could lead to tampering with sensitive records, affecting business operations.
11. Compromised hardware
Compromised hardware, including storage devices like hard drives or solid-state drives, can cause loss or corruption of vital information due to physical damage or wear-and-tear over time. This issue may also arise from power outages affecting servers that host essential applications.
12. Data transfer errors
Transfer errors can compromise data integrity when moving large volumes of data between systems. For instance, data engineers might encounter issues during the extract, transform and load process or when migrating to a new database management system.
