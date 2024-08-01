Let’s look at an example of each of the types of data integrity.

1. Example of physical integrity

Physical integrity involves protecting data from physical damage or corruption caused by hardware failures or environmental factors. For instance, using redundant storage systems like redundant array of independent disks (RAID) can help maintain physical integrity by distributing data across multiple disks to prevent loss due to disk failure.

2. Example of entity integrity

Entity integrity necessitates that each record in a table has its own unique identifier to avoid duplicates. By assigning a unique identifier, such as social security number, to each record in an HR database, there are no duplicate entries.

3. Example of referential integrity

Referential integrity ensures consistency between related tables in a relational database by requiring that foreign keys match primary keys on corresponding tables. For instance, if you have an orders table referencing customer identification from the customer’s table, referential integrity prevents the addition of an order with an invalid customer identification.

4. Example of domain integrity

Domain integrity, or attribute-level validation, enforces valid entries for individual columns based on predefined rules or constraints. For example, a date of birth column in a patient database may require entries to be valid dates and within an acceptable age range.

5. Example of user-defined integrity

User-defined integrity refers to custom business rules that are not covered by other types of data integrity. An example might include ensuring that employees’ salaries fall within the appropriate pay scale for their job titles and experience levels.

Related content: What is anomaly detection?