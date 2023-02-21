What is a mobile workforce?

Mobile work differs from traditional remote working, in which employees work from a home office. The mobile workforce specifically refers to those employees who don’t work from a single fixed location. This includes hybrid workers who split their time between home and the office and deskless workers whose jobs require movement during the workday. Travel nurses, retail employees who rotate between stores, and telecommunications field technicians are all mobile workers.

According to the aforementioned OMDIA report, mobile employees make up most of the workforce today. Only 33% of workers are “tethered” to a single place, like a central office or store.

Many companies embraced workforce mobility during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shifting traditionally location-based jobs—like school teachers and bank employees—to remote work allowed organizations to maintain business continuity during the crisis.

But the growth of the mobile workforce has also been fueled by longer-term technological and business changes. As advanced mobile devices empower employees to work from anywhere, companies that adopt mobile workforces saw benefits like: