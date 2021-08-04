What is field service management (FSM)?

Maintenance technician leaders are facing many challenges, including attracting and retaining talent amid a shrinking talent pool, underskilled workforces, growing operational costs and a lack of technology to manage complex assets and expanding service needs.

The key to managing these challenges is employing software that can automate certain tasks to reduce the strain on your workforce, improve knowledge transfer and provide capabilities that support technicians in the field.

Mobile service technicians face challenges such as scheduling conflicts, the ability to obtain essential data, miscommunication about job tasks, and having to make return trips. To overcome these challenges, more main system CMMS capabilities must be available on phones and tablets:

Revision of asset maintenance histories

Access to detailed technical specifications and GIS-location data

Examination of work order information

Process billing

Real-time communication

Finally, many companies have implemented several separate solutions over time and now have multiple tools that don’t work together. For field service management to run smoothly, it’s critical to have cohesive, integrated, end-to-end solutions that are easy for field teams to use and provide dashboards that offer enterprise-wide visibility of a company’s resources.