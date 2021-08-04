What is field service management (FSM)?

Field service management (FSM) is the coordination of a company’s resources, including employees and equipment, in work activities and operations off company property.
Field service management typically involves dispatching workers or contractors to a location outside company premises to install, maintain or repair equipment, systems or assets. Field service managers keep track of an organization’s field resources and coordinate the work of field service practitioners who deliver skilled, specialized or proprietary services to clients.
Field service management activities include:
Effective field service management solutions integrate data from enterprise asset management systems with remote data from the field—including IoT and mobile devices—to help a company manage its resources.
Benefits of field service management include:
Maintenance technician leaders are facing many challenges, including attracting and retaining talent amid a shrinking talent pool, underskilled workforces, growing operational costs and a lack of technology to manage complex assets and expanding service needs.
The key to managing these challenges is employing software that can automate certain tasks to reduce the strain on your workforce, improve knowledge transfer and provide capabilities that support technicians in the field.
Mobile service technicians face challenges such as scheduling conflicts, the ability to obtain essential data, miscommunication about job tasks, and having to make return trips. To overcome these challenges, more main system CMMS capabilities must be available on phones and tablets:
Finally, many companies have implemented several separate solutions over time and now have multiple tools that don’t work together. For field service management to run smoothly, it’s critical to have cohesive, integrated, end-to-end solutions that are easy for field teams to use and provide dashboards that offer enterprise-wide visibility of a company’s resources.
Field service management software helps businesses manage all the resources involved in field service management activities. It can help managers and technicians process job orders, automate scheduling and dispatch, keep track of service and repair tasks, manage customer service contracts, collect payment and more.
Field service management capabilities are provided by various software and solutions.
The cloud and mobile capabilities offered by some field service management software provide access to real-time communications and keep technicians connected to important information and support while in the field. With mobile capabilities, field service technicians can capture images on their devices and access data from remote assets and digital twins to evaluate the root causes of issues. They can also extend collaboration with AI and AR capabilities that are becoming more standard.
Enterprise asset management (EAM) software helps companies maintain and control their operational assets and equipment, both off and on premises. By centralizing asset information and implementing AI-powered remote monitoring and analytics, maintenance managers can maximize asset utilization, increase productive uptime and reduce operational costs.
An inventory management system helps companies optimize their maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) inventory. It can provide an accurate, granular view of MRO inventory performance while delivering optimized recommendations for inventory and reorder levels for each stocked item.
Technicians are typically dispatched for preventive or predictive maintenance and repair of equipment under warranty within various sectors such as automotive, aerospace, defense, electronics, industrial products, consumer products and more.
Service technicians must have access to details about assets and inventory, including fuel management, driver logs, spare parts, bay schedules and other data critical to maintaining rail, road and air traffic operations.
Technicians must consider geospatial information from remote assets while accommodating complex crew scheduling for high volume and time-sensitive work orders.
In these industries, the emphasis is on safety, reliability, compliance and performance. Companies can reduce costs by standardizing and streamlining field service maintenance practices.
As assets grow in complexity, the way businesses manage their field service operations must evolve. The future of field service management is about empowering the connected technician—any asset, anytime, anywhere, on any cloud.
Field service technicians use solutions that provide significant insights from IoT devices into how and when equipment should be serviced. They increase their productivity through automation, mobile capabilities and AI support. With access to digital services in the cloud, customers also have a better experience.
In the future, these technologies will continue to transform field service management.
AI-informed automated schedule optimization helps dispatchers perform better troubleshooting and improve field resource quality and productivity.
As technology evolves, AI augments the skills and training requirements of technicians while leveraging the ability to analyze endless tomes of new and historical data.
Predictive maintenance based on data obtained from Internet of Things (IoT) devices and augmented reality (AR) powered troubleshooting will make it possible to limit maintenance on equipment and assets.
Hybrid cloud enables integrated and infinitely scalable operations platforms that connect data and knowledge across an organization, their partnerships and customers.
Identify the best asset performance management (APM) software that fits your needs.
Learn how your organization can achieve significant value by using IBM Maximo to manage its fleet of assets.
Increase uptime, improve productivity, reduce maintenance costs and build more resilient operations with IBM's unified asset management solution.
Discover how Sund & Bælt uses IBM's Maximo software to monitor and manage its critical infrastructures.
Learn how VPI pushes forward on the path to net zero with IBM Maximo software.
Transport for London keeps the public moving safely, reliably and sustainably when it centralizes its maintenance efforts on IBM Maximo software.
Use AI and data insights to optimize asset performance from start to finish.
Maximize your asset maintenance outcomes by harnessing the power of generative AI through insights-driven decision-making.
Make your maintenance and support responsibilities a lot less complicated with a unified asset management solution backed by AI and analytics.
Get the most out of your enterprise assets with IBM Maximo Application Suite, an integrated set of intelligent software. Manage and monitor assets more effectively by using advanced analytics, AI and automation, including predictive maintenance to improve asset reliability.