IBM® MRO Inventory Optimization (IO) is a cloud-based inventory platform that combines statistical analyses, prescriptive analytics, automation and optimization algorithms to help users in asset-intensive industries improve margins, increase service levels and minimize unplanned downtime.

Specifically designed for the unique challenges of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) environments, MRO IO helps provide users with an accurate, detailed picture of their MRO inventory management and performance. The powerful capabilities of MRO IO support users making informed real-time decisions that balance cost and risk to help streamline and optimize MRO inventories.

This cloud-based maintenance tracking and management system includes scoring capabilities to help prioritize pressing issues that need attention, work queues to monitor progress and workloads, intermittent demand forecasting and customizable layouts.