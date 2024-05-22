IBM® MRO Inventory Optimization (IO) is a cloud-based inventory platform that combines statistical analyses, prescriptive analytics, automation and optimization algorithms to help users in asset-intensive industries improve margins, increase service levels and minimize unplanned downtime.
Specifically designed for the unique challenges of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) environments, MRO IO helps provide users with an accurate, detailed picture of their MRO inventory management and performance. The powerful capabilities of MRO IO support users making informed real-time decisions that balance cost and risk to help streamline and optimize MRO inventories.
This cloud-based maintenance tracking and management system includes scoring capabilities to help prioritize pressing issues that need attention, work queues to monitor progress and workloads, intermittent demand forecasting and customizable layouts.
Optimize your MRO inventory, cut costs and unplanned asset downtime with predictive and prescriptive analytics
reduction in unplanned downtime related to parts.1
reduction in inventory costs.1
savings in maintenance budgets.1
Improve procurement by identifying stockouts, excessive inventory and slow moving or potentially obsolete inventory.
Review historical data modules to drive actionable insights based on criticality, lead time and more.
Integrate with enterprise asset management and ERP applications to be cost-effective while driving business benefits.
Get an in-depth look at how you can mitigate risk and minimize cost by continuously optimizing stock levels with IBM MRO Inventory Optimization.
Reach across your enterprise to unify operations, optimize your assets and maintain business continuity.
Deploy faster with help from IBM® Business Partners. Access their expertise with our technologies to implement, customize, integrate and more, or book a consultation with an expert to find out how your organization can benefit from IBM MRO Inventory Optimization.
1 Based on IBM internal analysis of client data. Individual client results will vary.