Industry optimization platform that empowers users to make informed decisions that help improve margins, increase service levels, and minimize unplanned downtime
Uncover a clearer, more accurate view of your inventory

IBM® MRO Inventory Optimization (IO) is a cloud-based inventory platform that combines statistical analyses, prescriptive analytics, automation and optimization algorithms to help users in asset-intensive industries improve margins, increase service levels and minimize unplanned downtime.

Specifically designed for the unique challenges of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) environments, MRO IO helps provide users with an accurate, detailed picture of their MRO inventory management and performance. The powerful capabilities of MRO IO support users making informed real-time decisions that balance cost and risk to help streamline and optimize MRO inventories.

This cloud-based maintenance tracking and management system includes scoring capabilities to help prioritize pressing issues that need attention, work queues to monitor progress and workloads, intermittent demand forecasting and customizable layouts.

Optimize your MRO inventory, cut costs and unplanned asset downtime with predictive and prescriptive analytics

reduction in unplanned downtime related to parts.1

 40%

reduction in inventory costs.1

 35%

savings in maintenance budgets.1
Benefits A clearer view into inventory

Improve procurement by identifying stockouts, excessive inventory and slow moving or potentially obsolete inventory.

 Insights to make the right decisions

Review historical data modules to drive actionable insights based on criticality, lead time and more.

 Business value from the start

Integrate with enterprise asset management and ERP applications to be cost-effective while driving business benefits.

Industry Applications

Energy and utilities Reduce the cost of procuring and managing spares inventories for generation, transmission and distribution assets while enabling higher levels of reliability. Improve maintenance crew productivity by providing the parts they need when they need them. Optimize spares inventories and consolidate across regions and distribution centers.
Manufacturing Optimize inventory with more accurate forecasting and budgeting to manage fluctuating demand cycles, increase reliability and to help ensure line maintenance and production schedules are met. Assign criticality to assets and items to drive better stocking decisions, saving warehouse space for critical materials—and not for slow-moving and obsolete stock.
Mining Reduce unplanned downtime by supporting on-site availability of critical materials and spares to keep round-the-clock mining operations running. Cut MRO inventory-related costs by eliminating inefficiencies, sharing critical spares across geographical regions and reducing non-essential parts inventory.
Oil and gas Leverage prescriptive analytics and insights from existing data to optimize MRO spares inventory. Cut costs by reducing excess inventory while helping to ensure availability of critical spares and materials for maximum uptime and peak asset performance.
Aerospace Overhaul your maintenance management. Better track asset related work orders, reduce operating costs and better meet FAA regulatory requirements and safety standards using insights from on-premise and cloud-based data. A tailored aviation MRO software helps streamline maintenance operations, boosting overall profitability.
Based on IBM internal analysis of client data. Individual client results will vary.