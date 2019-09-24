Energy and utilities (E&U) aims to provide affordable, reliable and sustainable energy, but aging infrastructure, a retiring workforce, and unpredictable output from new distributed energy resources are daily obstacles.



The IBM® Maximo® Application Suite, an AI-based asset management solution, addresses these challenges in power generation, transmission, distribution and water organizations. Maximo offers industry-specific solutions, such as Maximo for Nuclear Power Plants, and best practices for preventive and predictive maintenance, remote monitoring, computer vision, safety and mobility tools. With a unified view, integrated workflows and regulatory compliance support, Maximo helps asset owners to increase asset availability and reduce operational risk, unplanned downtime and unnecessary routine maintenance.

Watch this demo to see a reliability engineer optimize energy grid reliability by using IBM Maximo® Health and IBM Maximo® Predict applications with a prebuilt dashboard.