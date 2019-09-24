Home Asset management Maximo Maximo for Utilities Energy and utilities asset management with IBM Maximo Application Suite
Improve your asset management strategy and optimize asset performance with a full suite of applications for operations and HSE tools for the utilities and energy industry
Reduce your operational costs through more sustainable business models

Energy and utilities (E&U) aims to provide affordable, reliable and sustainable energy, but aging infrastructure, a retiring workforce, and unpredictable output from new distributed energy resources are daily obstacles.

The IBM® Maximo® Application Suite, an AI-based asset management solution, addresses these challenges in power generation, transmission, distribution and water organizations. Maximo offers industry-specific solutions, such as Maximo for Nuclear Power Plants, and best practices for preventive and predictive maintenance, remote monitoring, computer vision, safety and mobility tools. With a unified view, integrated workflows and regulatory compliance support, Maximo helps asset owners to increase asset availability and reduce operational risk, unplanned downtime and unnecessary routine maintenance.

Watch this demo to see a reliability engineer optimize energy grid reliability by using IBM Maximo® Health and IBM Maximo® Predict applications with a prebuilt dashboard.
Industries

Power generation Maximo enables the management and maintenance of turbines, generators and other critical assets, optimizes outage scheduling and supports compliance with regulatory requirements such as NERC. It increases plant reliability, reduces downtime and improves overall energy output. Bruce Power optimized nuclear power generation
Transmission or distribution With advanced analytics and IoT capabilities, Maximo helps utilities gain real-time insights into complex grid assets, including substations, transmission lines and distribution networks. CK Enerji centralized IT support and automated IT asset management
Water and waste water Maximo enables the management and maintenance of desalinization, treatment plants,  pumping stations and distribution networks. It helps to ensure consistent water quality, reduce the risk of contamination and improve overall customer satisfaction. Melbourne Water improves stormwater management with IBM Maximo

What you can do

Maximo Utilities Deliver safe, uninterrupted service The IBM® Maximo® Utilities application delivers a complete work and asset management solution for electrical transmission and distribution, power generation, gas, water and wastewater treatment. With Maximo Utilities, create work orders, schedule maintenance automatically and manage your maintenance strategy centrally for all asset classes. The application helps to extend the lifecycle of your utility infrastructure, reduce operating costs and accelerate overall optimization.
Maximo Reliability Strategies Improve asset reliability For energy and utilities companies who provide essential services, reliable operations are crucial. The IBM® Maximo® Reliability Strategies application optimizes maintenance and aligns preventive tasks with failure modes. Boost asset reliability and efficiency by using a library of 50,000 failure modes, details for over 800 asset classes, and 5,000 optimized preventive maintenance schedules. This approach helps to minimize risks, reduce outages, optimize asset performance, and enhance operations.
Maximo Health and Predict Optimize your assets with AI The IBM Maximo Health and Predict applications provide utility companies with immediate asset performance management capabilities. They use data and AI to enable smarter maintenance and replacement decision-making, which enhances asset availability by considering both historical and current asset health and future risk predictions. Read the solution brief
Maximo Visual Inspection Empower your subject matter experts IBM Maximo Visual Inspection uses AI, computer vision technology and data captured by drones, UAV, helicopters or other sources to identify, classify, and act on critical infrastructure at at lower cost and lower risk than in-person inspections. The AI engine inspects assets for anomalies and flags for next best action, such as repair, replacement, or in-person inspection. Learn more about Maximo Visual Inspection
Maximo Mobile Manage any asset, any time, any place  Utilities field service workers can accomplish more in the field, by using maintenance and asset data at their fingertips to troubleshoot and address any malfunction. The IBM® Maximo® Mobile platform provides them with asset operational data online and offline and access to AI assistance and expert remote support to complete their maintenance tasks and inspections.                
Benefits Prioritize maintenance and replacement

Enable operations, maintenance, and finance personnel to improve decision-making processes for maintenance scheduling, asset replacement and new infrastructure investments to increase profitability.

 Improve maintenance plans

Collect and analyze historical and real-time KPIs to determine asset health, predict impending failure, and plan condition-based maintenance and schedules with our next generation software available today.

 Elevate sustainability practices

Drive efficiency across the management of assets to improve the robustness of utility infrastructures while improving energy management and water efficiency, emissions, waste and environment management.

 Employ industry best practices

Jump-start operations with embedded data models, workflows and processes for electrical transmission and distribution, power generation, gas, water treatment and wastewater. 

Do you require a sustainability strategy?

Sustainability Consulting

IBM's Sustainability Consulting services can help you establish a data strategy to ensure it's aligned with your sustainability agenda. 

 Explore Sustainability Consulting
