Energy and utilities (E&U) aims to provide affordable, reliable and sustainable energy, but aging infrastructure, a retiring workforce, and unpredictable output from new distributed energy resources are daily obstacles.
The IBM® Maximo® Application Suite, an AI-based asset management solution, addresses these challenges in power generation, transmission, distribution and water organizations. Maximo offers industry-specific solutions, such as Maximo for Nuclear Power Plants, and best practices for preventive and predictive maintenance, remote monitoring, computer vision, safety and mobility tools. With a unified view, integrated workflows and regulatory compliance support, Maximo helps asset owners to increase asset availability and reduce operational risk, unplanned downtime and unnecessary routine maintenance.
Watch this demo to see a reliability engineer optimize energy grid reliability by using IBM Maximo® Health and IBM Maximo® Predict applications with a prebuilt dashboard.
Explore IBM Maximo to learn how IoT data, analytics and AI can help streamline your asset operations.
Read the IDC E&U report
Read the E&U smart paper
Read the enterprise asset management (EAM) guide
Enable operations, maintenance, and finance personnel to improve decision-making processes for maintenance scheduling, asset replacement and new infrastructure investments to increase profitability.
Collect and analyze historical and real-time KPIs to determine asset health, predict impending failure, and plan condition-based maintenance and schedules with our next generation software available today.
Drive efficiency across the management of assets to improve the robustness of utility infrastructures while improving energy management and water efficiency, emissions, waste and environment management.
Jump-start operations with embedded data models, workflows and processes for electrical transmission and distribution, power generation, gas, water treatment and wastewater.