Read the EAM guide Read the O&G IDC report
Create safer, more efficient and reliable operations

IBM offers IoT- and AI-driven enterprise asset management (EAM) and asset performance management (APM) solutions to businesses in the oil and gas sector. These customized solutions are designed to meet your specific business needs through multiple applications and add-ons.

IBM Maximo Oil and Gas enables you to manage assets—such as rigs, wells, pipelines, pumps, fleets and plants—throughout extraction, distribution and refinement on a single platform. Maintain HSE compliance, reduce risk and improve the reliability and performance of your assets by using embedded processes and data models for petroleum and chemicals aligned with oil and gas industry best practices.

Exploration and extraction: Upstream operations Maximo schedules preventive maintenance to enable equipment reliability, manages work orders, monitors equipment health in real time and analyzes historical data to optimize operations. Integration with IoT sensors and predictive analytics detects failures early, which minimizes disruptions and enhances safety. Comprehensive reporting and compliance features help meet regulatory requirements and maintain environmental stewardship. Petroleum Development Oman LLC migrates to cloud-based Maximo solution
Transportation, storage and distribution: Midstream operations Maximo streamlines asset management for pipelines, storage terminals and transportation assets, helping to ensure integrity and reliability. It enables real-time monitoring of asset health, facilitating early issue detection and reducing downtime risk. With spatial capabilities for asset visualization, Maximo aids in maintenance planning and regulatory compliance. It integrates with IoT sensors and SCADA systems for predictive maintenance and optimized asset lifecycle management.
Refining and conversion: Downstream operations Maximo optimizes refinery operations, petrochemical and fertilizer plants, and distribution networks by providing tools for maintenance planning, asset tracking and reliability analysis. It manages the entire asset lifecycle, from commissioning to decommissioning by using machine learning for predictive maintenance, forecasting failures, enabling proactive interventions and minimizing unplanned downtime.
What you can do
Asset Performance Management Monitor, maintain and replace your assets IBM Maximo Asset Performance Management (APM) uses AI and IoT to optimize monitoring, maintenance and replacement actions based on historical and current asset health and weather data. Determine risk exposure based on industry scoring methodology for health, criticality, end-of-life probability and effective age, so you can make smarter decisions, increase uptime, and minimize equipment failure and unplanned repair work. Explore the APM demo
Enterprise Asset Management Optimize your asset management and performance IBM Maximo Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) uses advanced analytics tools and IoT data to improve operational availability, extend asset lifecycles and optimize maintenance performance. Industrial leaders have been using Maximo EAM to manage assets, schedules, resources, processes, inventories, and expenses. Explore the EAM guide
Benefits Improve maintenance practices and plans

Analyze historical and real-time data to determine asset health, warn of impending failure, and plan condition-based maintenance and schedules.

 Understand assets in operational context

Use asset health and performance data to help operations, maintenance and finance personnel make smarter decisions about scheduling, replacements and investments.

 Enhance health, safety and environmental practices

Leverage integrated HSE data and processes to improve safety, environmental and operational performance in compliance with regulations and operating procedures.

 Identify maintenance issues in real time

Utilize AI-driven predictive maintenance, remote monitoring and automated visual inspection to enhance failure predictions and reduce downtime.

Do you require a sustainability strategy?

Sustainability Consulting

IBM's Sustainability Consulting services can help you establish a data strategy to ensure it's aligned with your sustainability agenda. 

