IBM offers IoT- and AI-driven enterprise asset management (EAM) and asset performance management (APM) solutions to businesses in the oil and gas sector. These customized solutions are designed to meet your specific business needs through multiple applications and add-ons.

IBM Maximo Oil and Gas enables you to manage assets—such as rigs, wells, pipelines, pumps, fleets and plants—throughout extraction, distribution and refinement on a single platform. Maintain HSE compliance, reduce risk and improve the reliability and performance of your assets by using embedded processes and data models for petroleum and chemicals aligned with oil and gas industry best practices.