IBM offers IoT- and AI-driven enterprise asset management (EAM) and asset performance management (APM) solutions to businesses in the oil and gas sector. These customized solutions are designed to meet your specific business needs through multiple applications and add-ons.
IBM Maximo Oil and Gas enables you to manage assets—such as rigs, wells, pipelines, pumps, fleets and plants—throughout extraction, distribution and refinement on a single platform. Maintain HSE compliance, reduce risk and improve the reliability and performance of your assets by using embedded processes and data models for petroleum and chemicals aligned with oil and gas industry best practices.
Analyze historical and real-time data to determine asset health, warn of impending failure, and plan condition-based maintenance and schedules.
Use asset health and performance data to help operations, maintenance and finance personnel make smarter decisions about scheduling, replacements and investments.
Leverage integrated HSE data and processes to improve safety, environmental and operational performance in compliance with regulations and operating procedures.
Utilize AI-driven predictive maintenance, remote monitoring and automated visual inspection to enhance failure predictions and reduce downtime.