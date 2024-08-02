There are many reasons to move to a managed DNS platform, but they all revolve around a central theme. Once you reach a critical mass of traffic and start getting concerned about the performance and reliability of what you’re delivering, it’s time to consider a managed DNS solution.

There are several well-known options out there, and to a newcomer they can appear relatively similar at first. Every managed DNS provider offers a 100% uptime SLA through a global anycasted DNS network. They all have failover options, which can improve resilience. They all provide dashboards and metrics so you can analyze performance. They all charge based on usage.

Yet underneath these table-stakes features, you’ll find some significant differences. The approach different companies take will ultimately impact the performance, scale, and capabilities of your network. It’s important to know which of these features and capabilities are important to you before comparing options.

As you’re assembling your list of “must haves”, we put together a few questions that can help build out your list of requirements.